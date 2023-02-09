Best Online Casino in Iowa: Top 3 IA Casino Legal Alternatives

With over 35 US States not allowing online casinos, many gambling fans are looking for a similar casino-style experience without having to visit a land-based site. For Iowans, this is also the case, and there is an alternative worth trying.

Social and sweepstakes casinos are available in 49 US States. While there are many to choose from, this article highlights the top three alternatives to online gambling in Iowa: Stake.us, BetRivers.net, and Fortune Coins. If you sign up with Stake.us today, you can use the code CRYPTGAMBL to get a special 5% rakeback bonus.

US sweepstakes casinos operating under sweepstakes laws.

Players can play games with virtual currency, win real cash prizes.

Legal in some US states, varying legality by state.

>>> Register now at Stake.us & Use Exclusive Bonus Code CRYPTOGAMBL <<<

The legal status of online casinos in Iowa

Iowa is one of the US States where online casinos are not legalized. Brick-and-mortar casinos and poker rooms are on the menu, but you can’t access online gambling operators from your computer or mobile.

The alternative to online gambling in IA: Go social

If you enjoy playing casino-style games, there are legal alternatives that offer a similar experience. Social and sweepstakes casinos are allowed in every state except Washington, which means they are an option in Iowa.

Gold Coins and Sweeps Coins explained

These types of casinos are legal because they operate on a sweepstakes model and do not allow real money wagering. Sweeps casinos have their own native virtual currencies that players can collect for free upon sign up, and through regular specials and competitions. At these operators, you’ll usually find a currency called Gold Coins or GCs, which has no monetary value and are used to play casino-style games on the platform. However, the sweepstakes element of these social casinos also offer another currency, often called Sweeps Coins or a name associated with the sweeps casino brand. Sweeps Coins add another element to the casino experience, as it allows you to redeem various prizes, depending on where you play.

Once you take a look around the social casino-scape, you’ll find quite a few options to consider. However, just like online casinos, all sweeps casinos are not created equal.

>>> Register now at Stake.us & Use Exclusive Bonus Code CRYPTOGAMBL <<<

The top 3 sweeps casinos in Iowa

To ensure a superior sweepstakes casino experience, start by looking at Stake.us, BetRivers.net, and Fortune Coins – the best online casino alternatives in the Hawkeye State.

Stake.us

Pros:

5% Rakeback welcome offer

Stake Originals

Regular promotions

Responsive customer support

With its signature games and many promotions, Stake.us stands out on the Iowa sweeps casino stage. The operator offers a 10,000 GC & 1 Stake Cash first top-up bonus for new players and a 5% rakeback on all games when using the promo code CRYPTGAMBL.

When we say signature games, we’re referring to the Stake Originals section, a collection of games created in-house by Stake.us. Players can choose between favorites like Keno and Dice, and other originals like Blue Samurai and Tome of Life. Apart from the Stake Originals, an extensive game section offers slots, table games, live casino-style games, and feature spins with top game developers, including Pragmatic Play and Hacksaw Gaming.

Collect GCs and Stake Cash by logging in daily and by participating in competitions and giveaways on Stake.us’ Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter pages. Get in on the action with regular Stake.us challenges and Daily Races.

Stake Cash is the Sweeps Coins currency you can use to redeem various prizes, including merchandise and gift cards. Go through the FAQ section or contact live customer support if you experience any issues for a prompt response.

BetRivers.net

Pros:

Social sports section

Top game software developers

Rewards Center

User-friendly platform

Also known as the BetRivers casino and sportsbook’s “Casino4Fun” section, BetRivers.net extends a casino-style experience to Iowans that include slots and table games from top developers like NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Habanero, and Konami.

What makes BetRivers really stand out from other social casinos, however, is the fact that there is also a SportZone, allowing you a sportsbook-style experience in a social setting.

Easily collect virtual credits or VC$ by simply logging in every four hours, and have a go at promotions like the Daily Spin to Win, where you can get lucky and receive even more VC$. Stand a chance of collecting more VC$s for your stash by playing Free Bonus Bingo, and the Rewards Center allows you to collect free scratch cards and bonus wheels by earning points every time you play.

The Help Center allows you to search for the most frequently asked questions and contact BetRivers.net via email if you’re experiencing any issues.

Fortune Coins

Pros:

Original games

Generous welcome offer

Redeem cash prizes

Daily jackpots

This sweeps casino wants you to start your journey in good fortune by offering a sizable welcome bonus of 140K GCs and 500 Fortune Coins, the operator’s version of SCs.

Fortune Coins Casino offers more than 50 unique games developed in-house. Apart from slots and progressive jackpots, you’ll be able to play a round of Joker Poker, Candy Keno, and fish-catching games like Emily’s Treasure.

The featured games don’t disappoint in terms of graphics and overall game quality, making the absence of big gaming software developers on this colorful and animated platform a non-issue.

The Fortune Coins currency allows you to redeem cash prizes, with every 100 Fortune Coins worth $1 in cash, while you can use GCs to play games with many jackpot opportunities.

Conclusion: Play casino-style games in Iowa at top sweeps casinos

Though real-money online casinos aren’t available in the Hawkeye State, plenty of top-tier alternatives provide high-end casino-style games and regular promotions. Three social casinos worth trying out are Stake.us, BetRivers.net, and Fortune Coins. Get a special 5% rakeback bonus from Stake, earn rewards with BetRivers.net’s versatile sports and casino-style games, and get a load of Gold Coins and Fortune Coins as a welcome from Fortune Coins Casino.