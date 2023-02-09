Best Online Casino in California: Top 3 CA Casino Legal Alternatives

Online gambling isn’t currently legal in the state of California. However, there are close alternatives available in the form of sweepstakes and social casinos.

The current top three legal casino alternatives in CA are Stake.us, Fortune Coins and BetRivers.net. With Stake.us, you can claim a 5% rakeback bonus with the exclusive promo code: CRYPTGAMBL.

Sweepstakes casinos often have a wide variety of games, including popular casino games such as slots, blackjack, and poker.

These types of casinos offer a convenient alternative for players who may not have access to traditional brick-and-mortar casinos, or for those who prefer the convenience of playing from home.

Many sweepstakes casinos offer promotions and bonuses for new players, as well as loyalty programs for regular players, making them an attractive option for those who enjoy playing casino games.

Are Online Casinos Legal in California?

No form of online gambling is legal in the state of California – meaning that you cannot find any online sportsbooks or casinos where you can gamble with real money directly. However, casino players do have two legally available alternatives – sweepstakes and social casinos. These types of casinos are allowed because they arebased on the sweepstakes model and do not allow real money gambling. The legal age for accessing sweeps and social casinos in California is 18. However, you will find that some operators have a 21+ age minimum.

The Best Three California Online Casinos

There is no shortage of options when it comes to sweepstakes and social casinos that accept CA players. That being said, there are three stand out above the rest:

Stake.us – The best all-around sweepstakes casino. You can register now and claim an exclusive 5% rakeback bonus with the code: CRYPTGAMBL.

BetRivers.net – The biggest games selection and the only operator in CA with a social sportsbook.

Fortune Coins – One of the top-ranking casinos in the US with over one million registered players.

How Sweepstakes Casinos Work

Sweepstakes casinos function in much the same way as traditional online casino sites. The only difference is that instead of playing with real money, you bet on the games using virtual currency. At most sweepstakes casinos, you have the following two types of coins:

Gold Coins: These exist solely for the purposes of entertainment and cannot be withdrawn or used to redeem prizes.

Sweeps Coins: This virtual currency is only for promotional games and can in some cases be used to redeem real prizes.

How to Get Free Sweeps Coins

All sweepstakes casinos give you the opportunity to play for free and provide multiple promotions through which you can claim free coins. For starters, there is always a welcome bonus that consists of Gold Coins, and more often than not, free Sweeps Coins will come with it.

While Gold Coins can be purchased if you run out, Sweeps Coins can only be obtained through bonuses and promotions. Here are some of the most common ways that you can get your hands on some free sweeps:

Daily reload bonus

Special GC purchase promotions

Social media giveaways and contests

Postal request

The Best Sweepstakes Casino bonuses in California

Each of the top three sweepstakes casinos in California has a welcome offer that you can claim as a new customer. Details are as follows:

Stake.us Exclusive Offer: 5% rakeback with the exclusive promo code: CRYPTGAMBL.

BetRivers.net Bonus: 250 V$ free upon registration.

Fortune Coins Welcome Promo: 140,000 GC and 500 SC.

Can You Win Money at a Sweepstakes Casino?

The games in a sweepstakes casino do not pay out real money directly when you win. As said above, you can only bet, win and lose Gold Coins and Sweeps Coins. With some operators, you may be able to redeem real prizes using your Sweeps Coins. These prizes can consist of gift cards, merchandise and sometimes even cash.

The Top 3 CA Casinos – A Closer Look

The top three sweepstakes and social casinos in California were briefly introduced above. Now, you can take a closer look at what each one has to offer:

Stake.us

Stake.us is a sweepstakes casino that offers players the chance to redeem real prizes with Stake Cash, which is what it calls its Sweeps Coins. The most notable thing about this operator is the low house edge, high RTP and use of provably fair technology. This means that you can verify the fairness of each game before each round.

On the subject of games, there are more than 300 slots available to play at Stake.us, mostly provided by Pragmatic Play and Hacksaw Gaming. As well as slots, this operator also has its own series of in-house developed games called Stake Originals. These games are completely unique to the site and have user-influenced gameplay.

BetRivers.net

In terms of the games and services available, BetRivers.net is among the biggest social casino platforms in California. As well as giving you the chance to play slots, live dealer and table games completely free, there is also a social sportsbook on this site. This functions much the same way as a real sportsbook, only that you are betting with virtual currency and not real money.

The lobby at this casino contains games from some of the biggest names in igaming software development, including Konami, Habanero and NetEnt. BetRivers.net is a just-for-fun social casino and no real world prizes can be won here.

Fortune Coins

This sweepstakes casino follows the model of a traditional slot game casino, in terms of the game selection. However, you can also find fish games and other casino-style classics. Since launching, Fortune Coins has attracted over one million users. This is in part thanks to the progressive jackpots, through which you can play for the chance to win thousands of Fortune Coins (Sweeps) in one payout.

When it comes to prizes, this sweepstakes operator provides the chance to redeem cash where eligible. As is the case at all sweepstakes casinos, no purchases are required to play at Fortune Coins and so you can play just for fun if you so wish.

Conclusion

Real money online casinos might not yet be legal in the state of California. However, the three operators that have been suggested provide you with legal alternatives that are as close as possible to the real thing. If you want to play for free, for fun and for the chance to win prizes, then sweepstakes casinos offer you just that. If you sign up to Stake.us today, make sure to claim your exclusive offer with the promo code: CRYPTGAMBL.