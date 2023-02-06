Red light therapy has taken the world by storm, becoming a go-to treatment for many celebrities and athletes. It is said to be highly effective with weight and cellulite loss while being completely safe and free from any side effects.

Moreover, it is a noninvasive and nontoxic procedure by strapping down a mask to the face or using a full-body light therapy machine.

There are several benefits to having this treatment, such as improving bone quality, improving blood flow, and better and improved metabolism, among others. As long as the wavelength, frequency, and duration of exposure are controlled, it is safe to use.

In this article, we have talked further in detail to know – is red light therapy an effective treatment?

How Light Therapy Works?

There is a very good reason why red light therapy is so well loved and relied upon. Although the way it works is rather simple, it works effectively without any complication. Here we have mentioned and discussed the way red light therapy works –

Placing The Mask

Ensuring the mask fits you just right can help with the efficiency of your red light therapy sessions. The effects of proper fit and total coverage of the surface of your skin will play an important role in the results and effectiveness.

Begin by placing the mask on your face and strapping everything down nice, tight, and snug on your face. The better the fit, the better the results, as there will not be any leaking of the light emissions.

Once the mask placement fits well on your skin, strap it down. Some light therapy masks tend to be heavy and cause it to either slip away or feel the weight on your face. Adjust the straps as required to fit around your head to prevent discomfort and slip away due to the weight.

Wavelength Adjustment

The wavelength at which the red light is emitted is extremely important. Any mismanagement of the wavelength could gravely endanger skin health, quality, and safety. Initially, the red light is recommended to be emitted at 620 nm to 750 nm spectrum.

The emission of red light at precise wavelengths will ensure it can penetrate deep within skin layers to work its magic. It positively impacts the skin and ensures it helps with fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone.

Red light at 660 nm is said to be the ideal, tried, and tested wavelength for red light therapy. At this range, the light can penetrate deep enough for effective results. Since it is a noninvasive and nontoxic treatment, there are no foreseen side effects of this treatment.

Duration Control

Knowing exactly how long you want to spend being exposed to a red light is crucial. Duration is so important with this treatment because regardless of how consistent you are with your use, you could end up with zero results. Using this treatment for too long or not enough could leave you with zero effects.

Typically, spending an average of 15-20 minutes a day should be more than enough based on the reason you are using the red light therapy. Depending on the severity of your situation, you may or may not need longer or much less than that for satisfactory results.

However, the duration you spend exposed to red light therapy also depends on the frequency or wavelength of the light. Before being exposed to the light, it is important to know the frequency and the purpose of using this treatment for safety measures.

Benefits Of Red Light Therapy

The benefits of red light therapy vary from person to person and from place to place. However, it is highly relied upon and loved by many celebrities and athletes due to its effectiveness and results.

We have mentioned some of the common benefits of this treatment down below –

Weight Loss

Weight loss is one of the most common reasons people opt for red light therapy treatment. While it is claimed and deemed safe to use, it is crucial to consult your doctor first.

The emission from the red light triggers cellular activity deep within the skin and causes molecular movements. Red light therapy is said to be highly effective with weight and cellulite loss. However, the results of these treatments can be further amplified when paired with proper diet and exercise.

This treatment targets the mitochondria in our cells and causes them to produce more energy. This increases the metabolism rate in our body and helps us burn calories faster without any side effects.

Pain Control

Anyone suffering from bad bones or arthritis can benefit from red light therapies. This treatment helps trigger and stimulate energy production, which helps improve bone and collagen formation, thus, ensuring healthier and stronger bone development.

It is one of the most common and well-trusted forms of treatment for sportspeople who need to recover rather quickly. It helps reduce inflammation, boost blood flow to the injured site, and reduce oxidative stress.

Whether you have arthritis or are calcium deficient, there is no doubt that red light therapy treatment will help you to an extent for sure. It helps with bone density, collagen deposits, and overall bone health while being safe for people of any age.

Bottom Line

While people have opinions about red light therapy treatments, it is safe to say it is effective when used properly. Consistent with its use at the right exposure level is important to ensure safety.

Upping the frequency level for this treatment will not be of any use, as too much or too little exposure will leave you with no benefits. Although it is proven helpful with the weight loss journey and pain tolerance, you must be careful about how frequently you get this treatment. However, you must be well aware and research properly to know – is red light therapy an effective treatment before scheduling your sessions.