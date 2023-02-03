Can kratom help you relax and sleep better?
Life is stressful, and it can be hard to calm your brain once you’re in the comfort of your home. Kratom for sleep promises to leave you peaceful and ready to rest.
You come home late, your thoughts still on your to-do list. You try to read, do yoga, or go to bed, but your mind keeps racing. Sounds familiar?
Many people find themselves too stressed to relax. Busy lifestyles leave us in a vicious cycle with tricky consequences on our wellness. It’s natural to reach for assistance.
Kratom has recently been in the limelight due to its powerful soothing properties. It’s marketed as an ancient herb that can support modern individuals.
Are kratom (over here) what it takes to find your chill? Or are they another fad that’ll fade when the public catches onto the next herbal remedy?
Looking at anecdotes, we’re inclined to claim the former. Keep reading to learn what kratom does, how it supports relaxation, and which strains suit this purpose.
What are the effects of kratom?
Kratom is a herbal substance with Southeast Asian origins; you can consume it in tea, edible, powder, or tincture form. It’s historically been a part of eastern herbal medicine, and recently, it’s made its way westward.
The effects of this herb can be stimulating or soothing, depending on the dose. Here’s what people report upon consumption:
- A mood uplift and higher energy levels usually arrive at low doses. They make people chatty, focused, and productive.
- Moderate doses induce euphoria and relaxation. They’re lightly intoxicating and suitable for low-energy social events, hobbies, and creative endeavors.
- Sedation and pain relief follow high doses. This consumption method tends to leave folks drowsy and might replace addictive sedatives and opioids.
Does kratom support rest and relaxation?
Quality rest is essential for your physical and psychological well-being. Sleep keeps the body and brain functioning, reinforces healthy habits, and supports professional success. Relaxing activities help you avoid depression and anxiety and stay in touch with your needs.
Chronic stress makes it hard to focus on yourself, though. It also harms your sleep quality, and tiredness only worsens negative emotions. It traps you in a pattern of frustration and fatigue.
Changing your lifestyle is the only long-term solution to stress, but herbs may alleviate its side effects.
Does kratom help with sleep, leisure, and soothing frayed nerves? Science says it might.
Kratom’s principal active ingredient is an alkaloid called mitragynine. It binds to the brain’s opioid receptors, which regulate mood, pain, and pleasure.
When mitragynine connects to our receptors, it lowers pain perception and induces antidepressant and anti-anxiety effects.
Users generally feel comfortable and pain-free when they take kratom. The plant doesn’t necessarily make them doze off but suppresses discomfort and anxiety. As a result, a relaxed state of mind becomes easier to achieve.
Best kratom strains for downtime
Not all kratom is equal. While the dose determines the effects, secondary factors also alter the experience. We divide strains by origins and leaf color at harvest time.
The leaves start as white and eventually turn green and red. White kratom is the youngest and most energizing, while red is mature and sedating. Green sits between these two extremes.
Since kratom comes from several Southeast Asian nations, it also exhibits geographic variation. Subtle climate differences between regions affect the chemical makeup. For instance, Sumatra strains offer longer-lasting and gentler effects than the super-potent Thai varieties.
Which strain is the best for getting cozy? Users swear by the following three:
- Red Maeng Da: Considered the best kratom for sedation due to its potency and soothing effects. People also often use it for pain relief.
- Red Bali: Said to reduce insomnia symptoms and promote long and restful sleep. It’s powerful and calming, making it suitable for nighttime use.
- Green Sumatra: The perfect blend of sedation and stimulation. It relieves anxiety and supports enjoyable activities, from exercise to unwinding before the TV.
If you’d like to expand your horizons, pass on white kratom. Look into red varieties for sleep and green for afternoon use.
How to use kratom for relaxation?
Would you like to try kratom for relaxing? People’s experiences with this herb are individual. We still lack scientific proof of its benefits, so it’s best to take it slow, track your reactions, and see if it works for you.
You could pair kratom with relaxing after-work activities or consume it to fall asleep. These two options require different consumption approaches.
Kratom for relaxing activities
Consume a lower dose of kratom to stay active. Consuming 2–3 grams delivers stimulating and stress-busting effects suitable for active rest. If you’d like to engage in a passive hobby, 5 grams should do the trick.
Green and red strains are suitable for at-home afternoons. Stick to green if you want to stay productive, and opt for red once your daily tasks are done.
Don’t let kratom do all the work for you, either. It may soothe your system, but true relaxation comes from intentionally choosing feel-good activities.
Whether you’re an artist, yogi, or couch potato, set the stage for leisure. Turn off your work phone, light candles, and wear comfy clothes. Rely on kratom only to smoothen the ride.
Kratom for sleep
Folks who struggle with insomnia may consume kratom at night as a sleep aid. In this case, take 6–8 grams of a red strain an hour before bedtime.
Edible kratom offers longer-lasting relief, making it ideal for sleep. If you don’t have infused food, add a spoonful of powder to a high-calorie drink. Your stomach slowly absorbs the alkaloids, and you enjoy a gradual effect onset.
While the plant reliably helps you doze off, kratom and sleep quality are a stickier subject. Some people get quality shut-eye after consuming it. For others, the herb makes their slumber restless and interrupted. We don’t know why this difference exists, so it’ll be a matter of trial and error.
Again, don’t rely solely on kratom to sleep well. Leave your devices in the other room, pull down the blinds, establish a comfortable temperature, and have a cup of chamomile tea. Pair several beneficial habits to make the most out of it.
Final verdict
Herbal substances are safe, mellow, and non-addictive. Lemon balm, ashwagandha, and lavender have long been the allies of stressed-out individuals. Now’s the time for kratom to enter the spotlight.
Kratom for sleep seems to support your rest and overall sense of serenity. It could be an excellent alternative to over-the-counter meds. Why not try it and see whether your reaction matches the anecdotes? Shop with reputable retailers to safely explore its soothing potential.