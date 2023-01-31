USG confirms Marco Morel as first Deputy Director of Justice and Equity

Marco Morel will serve as deputy director of Justice and Equity to assist in a more even distribution of duties for the USG Justice and Equity committee.

University of Iowa Undergraduate Student Government confirmed current Sen. Marco Morel as the first deputy director of justice and equity at Tuesday’s meeting.

The creation of the position for justice and equity was authored by Justice and Equity Committee Co-Chair and Sen. Ijeoma Ogbonna.

RELATED: UI USG confirmed new Latine Constituency Senator

“In doing the work that we do, in all aspects of social justice equity, it was found that there needs to be a deputy director position to assist in the work that is done among this administration and the role in general,” Ogbonna said.

Ogbonna said there was an application process for the role where interviews were conducted, and through that process, Morel was chosen to fill the role.

Morel said he is excited to work with USG members going forward.

“​​I am very excited to start this role and to serve all of you guys plus the entire undergraduate student body here at University of Iowa with Justice and Equity,” Morel said.