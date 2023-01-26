UI USG confirmed new Latine Constituency Senator

Latina Constituency Senator Cielo Herrera is sworn in as senator during a University of Iowa Undergraduate Student Government meeting at the Iowa Memorial Union in Iowa City on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. USG members discussed many topics including the importance of the University of Iowa Food Pantry for students, confirming a new senator, and new bills.

University of Iowa Undergraduate Student Government confirmed first-year student Cielo Herrera as Latine Constituency Senator for 2022-2023 at Tuesday’s meeting.

Sen. Jaden Bartlett authored the confirmation legislation and explained the reason for the position’s previous vacancy. There are nine USG constituency senators.

“As I’m sure most of you are aware, our former Sen. Sara Koppy vacated the position back in November of last year,” Bartlett said.

Bartlett said USG is also looking for someone to fill the vacant Disability Constituency Senator position.

“We’re very, very excited to nominate Cielo Herrera to this position for the remainder of the administration,” Sen. Bartlett said.

Once confirmed, Herrera was sworn in with the promise to preserve, protect, and defend the constitution of the UI Undergraduate Student Government.

