UI USG confirmed new Latine Constituency Senator
UI USG confirmed Cielo Herrera as its 2022-23 Latine Constituency Senator
January 26, 2023
University of Iowa Undergraduate Student Government confirmed first-year student Cielo Herrera as Latine Constituency Senator for 2022-2023 at Tuesday’s meeting.
Sen. Jaden Bartlett authored the confirmation legislation and explained the reason for the position’s previous vacancy. There are nine USG constituency senators.
“As I’m sure most of you are aware, our former Sen. Sara Koppy vacated the position back in November of last year,” Bartlett said.
Bartlett said USG is also looking for someone to fill the vacant Disability Constituency Senator position.
“We’re very, very excited to nominate Cielo Herrera to this position for the remainder of the administration,” Sen. Bartlett said.
Once confirmed, Herrera was sworn in with the promise to preserve, protect, and defend the constitution of the UI Undergraduate Student Government.
RELATED: USG considers adding new Middle Eastern, North African, and Arab constituency senator