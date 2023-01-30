7Bitcasino Review 2023: Key Features, Game Selection, User Experience, And More
If you’re a gambler, you understand that the most important part of playing at an online casino is to be sure it’s legitimate. You want your money and personal information to be secure and with so many casinos all claiming they are “the best” these days, it can be hard to tell which are truly reputable.
7Bit Casino has become increasingly popular in recent years — but how can you know if it’s really safe? In this article, we will answer this pressing question by taking an independent look into 7Bit Casino while also examining its core features. We’ll discuss everything from game selection and software providers to payment methods and customer support! So make yourself comfortable — because by the time you finish reading this review, you’ll have a much better idea about whether or not the site is trustworthy enough for your gaming needs!
License And Registration
7Bit Casino has a license from the trusted gambling authority — Curacao eGaming. The Curacao eGaming agency has a track record of effective regulation that ensures all players feel safe and secure in their gaming experience. All operations for the site are strictly regulated by this licensing provider to ensure that safety precautions are taken and fair gaming practices are upheld.
Besides, 7Bit Casino’s registration with accredited agencies such as AskGamblers and the Bitcoin Gambling Guide provide additional assurance to players, leveraging trusted resources to highlight the fairness of their games through the Seal of Approval these organizations offer. In this manner, the platform is a fully legit online gambling site that offers a safe gaming experience.
Casino Features
Provably fair games
7Bit Casino takes fairness seriously, and that’s why they offer their players provably fair games. Provably fair use of complex algorithms and cryptography to ensure that each round’s outcome is unpredictable and free from operator tampering or manipulation. Players can even verify these results by following steps based on secure hash functions built into provably fair games themselves. By incorporating the latest cryptographic methods, 7Bit ensures all of its games are not only enjoyable but fair, too.
Thrilling tournaments
Players of 7Bit casino never run out of opportunities to win big because it hosts regular tournaments. With weekly and lucky races, as well as the Joker Race, there’s no shortage of exciting chances to win sizable cash rewards and valuable comp points. This makes the platform an excellent Bitstarz alternative: its promos are no less thrilling than those the famous Bitstarz platform has to offer.
Games Selection
Game types
Are you looking for one of the best Ethereum gambling sites with an impressive selection of games to choose from? Look no further than 7BitCasino! Hosting thousands of games, the site is sure to satisfy even the most discerning gambler. The main game types found here include
- Slots: With a massive selection of over thousands of titles, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re a fan of Asian heritage, captivated by Egyptian mythology, interested in the world of wildlife, or want to take off on an adventure into the Wild West with wild cowboys and pirates — the site has it all. Its extensive range of slots also covers Vikings and fruit-themed games so whatever sparks your inspiration, be sure to check out the 7BitCasino!
- Table games: If you’re after a great online spot to try your luck with classic table games, 7Bit is the place for you. Every kind of entertainment imaginable can be found here, from roulette and poker to popular variations like pontoon and baccarat. Blackjack fans are also well-catered for, while the more casual player can enjoy the selection of scratch games on offer. Dedicated gamers will be pleased with the quality and variety of table games that can be accessed here: it’s definitely worth checking out!
- Live dealer options: The site has an excellent range of live dealer games available, so there’s something for everyone. Everything from Blackjack and Roulette to their specialty exclusive games such as Lightning Roulette, 7BitCasino offers a unique interactive experience that many players really enjoy. With an impressive selection of games and professional live dealers, it’s easy to get lost in the fun.
You’ll also find exclusive Bitcoin games and a separate section with bonus wagering titles, perfect for maximizing your wins. On top of this, you can easily sort through the library by type, collection, or provider — whatever makes things easier for you! So if you want an exciting online experience with endless opportunities for big-time wins, then 7BitCasino is definitely worth checking out.
Top providers
7BitCasino puts their players’ enjoyment and experience first when it comes to games. To ensure they get only the best, it follows the model of the best crypto gambling sites and teams up with the best software providers around — more than 100 to be exact! These include popular names such as Endorphina, Belatra, BangBang Games, and Igrosoft who have created some of the most enjoyable games that we all know and love. For more details, here is a review of ten top leading providers with which the casino partners.
Reputation
The casino’s commitment to excellence is clear. As follows from 7Bit casino reviews on AskGamblers, TrustPilot, and other independent platforms, players especially love the loyalty program that allows them to earn rewards that can be used to place wagers across all their favorite games, and the game selection itself, which is vast and varied.
Players likewise report that if they run into any issues while they’re enjoying their experience, they have access to prompt customer support 24/7 and can rest assured that their time spent at 7Bit will be a positive one. It’s no wonder that the site enjoys an impressive 8.7 rating on AskGamblers!
Bonuses and Perks
7Bit is the perfect place for anyone looking to experience a rewarding online casino experience. They offer a comprehensive reward system that rewards players with bonuses and exclusive access to fun promotions throughout their time playing on the platform. With 7Bit, you can enjoy high-energy and satisfying gameplay while also getting something in return!
Here is a review of the main types of bonuses found on the site:
- Welcome bonus: The platform offers one of the biggest welcome bonuses around, paying out over your first four deposits. With 7Bit, you not only get a great start on your playing sessions but also peace of mind knowing that you’re getting some extra funds to build up your bankroll.
- Monday reload bonus: Every Monday you’ll receive a 25% bonus of up to $100 when depositing the maximum amount of $400. Not only will this help you extend your gaming session, but it can also make your winnings bigger. By simply depositing money on Mondays, players have the opportunity to double their bankroll.
- Wednesday free spins: Every Wednesday, players can enjoy free spins on their favorite slots as part of the casino’s bonus program. Offering up to 100 spins, you’ll be able to get in on all of the action without risking any of your own money, or for that matter, needing to make a minimum deposit. And if you aren’t sure which games to choose — no worries, the casino helps its players out by sharing a few recommendations for regulars and newbies alike!
Deposits and Withdrawals
The site has built a reputation as a quality and dependable online gaming platform for players around the world. A large part of this is their well-crafted 7Bit Casino withdrawal system, which allows for withdrawals to be free and instant if you make use of crypto coins. The site supports all major cryptocurrencies from Litecoin and Ethereum to Dogecoin and Bitcoin Cash.
Players are truly spoiled for choice when it comes to payment options — besides digital coins, the casino also supports credit cards, Neteller, Nesurf, and Skrill. The withdrawal times for these methods vary from several hours to several days, though all with highly competitive fees ranging from 2.5 % to 5%.
Customer Service
Playing your favorite casino games should be a hassle-free experience, and that’s just what 7Bitcasino USA offers. In the event that you require assistance with anything at all, know that the site has you covered. They offer 24/7 customer service through both a contact form on their website and through email. No matter what help you may need or when you can trust the support team to be prompt and responsive with a friendly attitude.
When writing this review, we completed the 7Bit Casino test and sent a request to the support team using their contact form. The response returned in a couple of minutes. It was friendly, relevant, and professional. Besides, to many questions we had, we found answers using the FAQs section.
Verdict
Overall, 7Bit is a great choice for online gamblers. It has a wide selection of games to choose from and a generous rewards system that makes it an attractive option for casino-goers. If you’re looking for a fun and engaging gambling experience, the site is definitely worth checking out.
FAQ
Is 7Bit Casino legit?
Yes, the site is perfectly legit as it operates under the license of Curacao eGaming.
Is 7Bit Casino withdrawal fast?
7Bit casino withdrawal time depends on the chosen payout method. Thus, for instance, payouts in crypto are free and instant. Those using credit cards can take up to a couple of days and will also involve a transaction fee of 2.5%-5%.
Is 7bitcasino USA a crypto casino?
Yes, 7bitcasino USA is a crypto casino in the sense that it supports all major cryptocurrencies and has a whole host of BTC games.
