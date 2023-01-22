Live Results: Iowa men’s wrestling takes on Wisconsin

The second-ranked Hawkeyes battle the 16th-ranked Badgers at UW Field House at 2 p.m.

Iowa’s No. 9 149-pound Max Murin celebrates a win over Illinois’ 149-pound Kevon Davenport during a wrestling meet between No. 2 Iowa and Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Murin defeated Davenport by fall in three minutes and 34 seconds. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini, 25-19.

Iowa looks to continue its undefeated season today against 7-4 Wisconsin. The Badgers are 1-3 in conference and are coming off a 28-9 home victory over Purdue on Jan. 20.

Iowa has won 41 of the last 42 meetings against Wisconsin and leads the all-time series, 80-8-3.

Today’s dual will feature three top-10 matchups, at 125, 149, and 165 pounds.

Badger head coach Chris Bono’s squad features Iowa State transfer Austin Gomez. The 149-pounder ranks second in all four wrestling outlets and is 9-1 on the season. Gomez will take on seventh-ranked Hawkeye Max Murin, who is 13-2 on the season with a career-high five pins.

Freshman Kolby Franklin will make his varsity debut at the 197-pound slot. The DuBois, Pennsylvania, native is 8-3 on the season.

Fellow freshman and 174-pounder Drake Rhodes returns to the lineup more than two months after his collegiate debut, when he earned a major decision victory against Cal Baptist.

125 POUNDS: No. 1 Spencer Lee (IA) over No. 6 Eric Barnett (WI) via fall

After three two-point takedowns and a four-point near fall in the first period, Lee pinned Barnett with 23 seconds remaining in the second period with the score at 12-3. Seconds before the pin, Lee was trapped between Barnett’s legs but managed to escape and add another two-point takedown. This was Lee’s sixth consecutive pin.

133 POUNDS: Brody Teske (IA) over No, 28 Taylor LaMont (WI) via decision

After managing only one two-point takedown and an escape point to take a 3-0 lead after two periods, Teske threw LaMont to the mat multiple times but couldn’t add to his lead.

141 POUNDS: No. 2 Real Woods (IA) over No. 26 Joseph Zargo (WI) via decision

Woods struck first with a two-point takedown to begin the first period, then continued to dominate with three more two-point takedowns to earn an 8-0 lead. In the second period, Zargo grabbed Woods’ right leg in the air and then tossed the Stanford transfer to the mat to cut the lead to the six. Woods’ riding time advantage ended the scoring at 9-2.

149 POUNDS: No. 2 Austin Gomez (WI) over No. 7 Max Murin (IA) via decision

In the second top-1o bout of the dual, Murin earned two escape points to knot the match at two apiece to close the second period. In the final minutes, Murin grabbed another escape point, but his comeback attempt fell short of Gomez’s five total points.

157 POUNDS: No. 21 Cobe Siebrecht (IA) over No. 18 Garrett Model (WI) via decision

Siebrecht narrowly avoided multiple two-point takedowns from Model before nearly earning himself one in the closing seconds of the first period. Model’s escape point at the beginning of the second started the scoring, but Siebrecht evened the match at one apiece with his own escape. With 14 seconds remaining in the final period, Siebrecht collected a clutch two-point takedown and won, 3-2.

165 POUNDS: No. 6 Dean Hamiti (WI) over No. 10 Patrick Kennedy (IA) via decision

After a scoreless first period, Kennedy was the first to put points on the board with his escape. Kennedy lead 1-0 in the third but Hamiti’s two two-point takedowns gave him the lead. Kennedy earned two more escape points, but ultimately lost, 4-3.

174 POUNDS: Josh Otto (WI) over Drake Rhodes (IA) via decision

Rhodes picked up right where he left off in November with a quick two-point takedown to open the scoring and take a 2-1 lead after the first period. The true freshman added to his lead with an escape point in the second before Otto’s two-point takedown evened the match at three. Down 4-3 in the third, Otto managed an escape point to tie it again. With UW Field House on its feet, Otto’s game-deciding, two-point takedown earned him a 6-5 win.

184 POUNDS: Tyler Dow (WI) over No. 8 Abe Assad (IA) via fall

After a two-point takedown, Dow pinned Assad in an upset victory for the redshirt senior and Wisconsin native. With the dual now tied at 15, this is the closest match for Iowa since the CyHawk dual on Dec. 4. UW Field House is in pandemonium.

197 POUNDS: No. 13 Braxton Amos (WI) over Kolby Franklin (IA) via decision

Making his varsity debut with the dual on the line, Franklin was scoreless with Amos through two periods until Amos earned an escape point to open the third. Amos then added a two-point takedown and a riding time point to win, 4-0. Now it’s up to senior Tony Cassioppi to win to keep the Hawkeyes’ undefeated season alive.

HEAVYWEIGHT: No. 3 Tony Cassioppi (IA) over No. 11 Trent Hillger (WI) via

After a scoreless first period, Hillger slipped out of Cassioppi’s grasp to open the scoring with an escape point. Iowa head coach Tom Brands’ challenge of this escape was unsuccessful. To open the final period, Cassioppi evened the match with an escape point, then tossed Hillger over his back for a two-point takedown to take a 3-1 lead, which he carried to the end of the match.

According to the third criterion of the NCCA’s tiebreaking protocol, Iowa earns one extra point and keeps their undefeated season alive.

FINAL: Iowa 19, Wisconsin 18

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.