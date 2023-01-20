Live results: Iowa men’s wrestling takes on Nebraska

The No. 2 Hawkeyes host the No. 10 Cornhuskers on Friday at 8:05 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa head coach Tom Brands watches a 141-pound match between No.2 Real Woods and No.6 Frankie Tal-Scharar during a dual between Iowa and Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Jan. 14, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 27-9.

The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling squad will take on No. 10 Nebraska on Friday at 8 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes are 10-0 on the season and 3-0 in the Big Ten. The Cornhuskers are 6-2 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

Iowa has claimed victory in the last 13 meetings against Nebraska and leads the all-time series, 35-10-1.

Friday’s projected lineups feature two top-10 bouts at 125 and 141 pounds.

Iowa’s top-ranked Spencer Lee will battle Nebraska’s third-ranked Liam Cronin at 125 pounds to open the dual meet. Then at 141 pounds, the Hawkeyes’ second-ranked Real Woods will face the Cornhusker’s fifth-ranked Brock Hardy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.