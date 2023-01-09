A Beginner’s Guide to Muscle Growth Supplements

Whether you’re a part of the football team or regularly work out at the CRWC or Field House, building muscle mass is probably your number one goal. Reaching peak physical performance can be a very rewarding prospect, but it can be an intense journey to get there.

This is where muscle growth supplements can help. These supplements can increase protein synthesis in your body to build up muscle mass naturally and effectively.

What’s the Difference Between Supplements and Steroids?

It’s important to note that supplements are not the same as steroids. Steroids are drugs that increase testosterone levels in the body. Contrary to their negative public perception, they can be prescribed for those who produce critically low levels of testosterone or who suffer from other medical issues, such as inflammation of the muscles or arthritis.

The problem with steroid-use is its overuse among athletes and bodybuilders. Taking unneeded steroids might increase muscle mass for a time, but it can also cause you to become more aggressive, depressed, or even gain unwanted weight that offsets your previous muscle growth.

Supplements work differently. They contain vital nutrients that you won’t be able to receive from a balanced diet alone. Creatine, whey protein, and branched amino acids (BCAA) are among the most popular muscle growth supplements available today. All of these can naturally enhance muscle strength and mass.

This doesn’t mean that you can just take supplements and expect to gain muscle without putting in any work. They act as an added nutritional boost to your everyday routine and overall diet. Many people tend to take these supplements both before and after a workout. By taking supplements alongside your regular training regimen, you can expect far better results than just taking these supplements all by themselves.

Can I Take More than Prescribed?

It can be tempting to take a lot of supplements at once. More nutrition must mean more muscle growth, right? In truth, it’s very much the opposite.

You shouldn’t take more than the label prescribes. Taking excess supplements during the day won’t necessarily have any negative side effects, but your body may simply flush them out. This is why it’s better to follow the instructions on the package for the best results.

How to Find the Best Muscle Growth Supplement

How do you go about finding the right muscle growth supplement? Diving into the world of nutritional muscle growth supplements can be overwhelming at first glance. With so many different brands and types, choosing the best one for your nutrition plan can be a chore.