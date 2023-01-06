What is GPS, and how does it help us every day?

1, in 1957, American scientists noticed that the frequency of the received signal increased as the satellite approached and decreased as it moved away.

This observation made it clear to the researchers that if they knew their exact coordinates on Earth, they could measure the position and speed of a satellite, which also worked in the opposite direction: knowing precisely the position of a satellite, they could determine their rate and coordinates.

Practical application of this knowledge began to take hold only ten years later, in 1967. Then the U.S. armed forces launched their military satellites into low earth orbit, and this space program was called Timation. Then the concept underwent a series of rebrandings – the system of satellites was renamed to DNS, later to NavSTaR, and the modern name GPS was received only in 1973.

Over the next two decades, 24 satellites were put into orbit; the last one went into service in 1993. From this moment on, it became possible to use the GPS to precisely aim missiles at stationary objects in the air and later at mobile things on the ground.

The civil application of GPS was out of the question because the business sector needed to see the potential for earning from this technology. The use of GPS is still free.

How does the GPS system work?

To understand how GPS works, it is necessary to understand what a GPS consists of. GPS includes three main components:

space;

controlling;

and the user.

For the entire system to function, there must be a minimum of 24 satellites in space. Currently, there are more than 30, and the U.S. puts new modules into orbit with varying regularity.

The calculation of coordinates and determination of the location occurs as follows. First, the user device calculates how much GPS signal goes from the satellite to the receiver. This signal also contains an array of data, among which are the satellite coordinates in space. The signals from three satellites allow you to get latitude and longitude data at once. The receiver performs calculations using geometric formulas and finds the user’s coordinates with an accuracy of 1-5 meters.

The control segment is the service stations located mainly in tropical regions of the Earth. These can also include ground antennas and monitoring stations. They are needed to avoid software failures on the satellites and make adjustments to their firmware.

What is GPS used for, and why is it needed?

What is the purpose of GPS? At first glance, this question can be quickly answered even by a schoolboy without the Internet. But the topic is more complex (but quite interesting). There are a lot of non-trivial ways to use technology. They differ, first of all, depending on what device uses GPS. So let’s look at specific examples. But first, let’s destroy one of the myths created mainly by Hollywood blockbusters that “anyone can be found via GPS”. It looks very effective in the movies.

The reality is somewhat different. Of course, the intelligence agencies of various countries can use modern technological advances for operational purposes as auxiliary methods, but more often, they have enough of other, more traditional ways.

Types of GPS-devices

Today there are GPS modules, even in the most ultra-budget smartphone models. And they are quiet enough to avoid getting lost in an unfamiliar area, find the correct address or get by car in another city. But more highly specialized devices are sharpened for specific purposes and tasks. We will talk about them below.