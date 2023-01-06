What are the ways to determine damages in personal injury lawsuits?

The following damages are to be considered by Workers’ Compensation lawyers in personal injury lawsuits:-

Special damages: In a personal injury you suffer from monetary damages that are to be recovered by filing for compensation. Such monetary damages and costs are called special damages. These are economic damages and cover the following:-

Medical, ambulance, medication, and rehabilitative expenses

Expected future medical expenses

Lost wages

Expected future lost wages

Reduced earning capacity

Property damage costs, such as repairing or replacing a damaged vehicle

If there are other expenses also related to your injury, you can collect the receipts and invoices as evidence and calculate them in the compensation amount that you are asking for.

General damages: Personal injury lawsuits do not only consider economic damages but non-econoimc damages as well. These subjective costs do not have any monetary value, Such damages are also to be calculated in the compensation claim amount. Some of the common general damages that everyone seeks are – pain and suffering, mental and emotional anguish, loss of quality of life, loss of reputation, psychological trauma, physical disfigurement, permanent disability, etc.

Damages for wrongful death: If you have lost a loved one in a wrongful death case, then your family is entitled to wrongful death damages. Such damages include funeral and burial expenses, loss of financial support from the deceased, loss of consortium, loss of parental guidance, loss of inheritance, etc.