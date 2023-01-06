What are the Different Types of Real Estate Disputes a Lawyer Can Help Me With?

Real estate disputes come in different forms, from simple claims that a home has not been completed to complex cases involving tax liens or federal loans. Understanding these different types of disputes and their corresponding legal issues can be confusing. During a legal consultation, your attorney can help you better understand the nature of your case and how you arrived at your current situation. If you are currently dealing with a dispute, our legal team can help you resolve your issues in a cost-effective manner.

In the majority of real estate disputes, there is a common underlying cause that has led to the current situation. It is necessary to determine what caused the issue in order to find a solution that will allow both parties to move forward without unnecessary delays and costs. In the end, it will be beneficial for both parties if one party is able to receive monetary or non-monetary compensation for damage or loss incurred.

Commercial Lease Disputes:

When a commercial lease is violated, your business may lose out on potential revenue and profits. In addition to the failure to pay rent or utilities, there may be additional problems that you are aware of, such as excessive noise and unsanitary conditions. More serious problems, including theft and vandalism, also can occur. In many cases involving tenants and landlords, the issue can be resolved without going to court through mediation or arbitration. However, if negotiations are not working to the satisfaction of all parties, a lawsuit may be necessary to protect your commercial interests. If you are a tenant or a landlord, it is important that you understand your legal rights and responsibilities.

Landlord/Tenant Disputes:

If you are a landlord and a tenant is moving out of their apartment, there may be issues relating to the return of the security deposit and unpaid rent. If there is not a written lease agreement, or if it is not up-to-date, you may need to take legal action to get what you are owed. You may choose to pursue rent reimbursement or additional damages to cover repairs and other expenses that have resulted from the tenant’s rental period. Meanwhile, the tenant might decide to sue you for the return of their deposit and any other additional monetary damages endured during the lease period.

Real Estate Partnership Disputes: