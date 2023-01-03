Iowa football quarterback Carson May to enter transfer portal
May was Iowa’s No. 4 QB during the regular season and Joe Labas’ backup during the Music City Bowl.
January 3, 2023
Iowa true freshman quarterback Carson May entered the transfer portal Tuesday morning, he announced on Twitter.
Thank you Iowa.
I have entered the Transfer Portal with 4 years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/0x3eZZITdT
— Carson May (@CarsonMay_3) January 3, 2023
May, a Jones, Oklahoma, native, was a 3-star recruit and initially chose Iowa over offers from Western Michigan and Old Dominion.
After joining the Hawkeyes in the summer of 2022, May was Iowa’s No. 4 QB during the regular season. He was behind seniors Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla, and redshirt freshman Joey Labas.
After Petras was injured in the Hawkeyes’ final regular season game and Padilla entered the transfer portal soon after, May served as Labas’s backup during the Music City Bowl.
In 2023, May likely would have served as the third option under center for Iowa. The Hawkeyes got Michigan backup QB CadeMcNamara from the portal, who will likely start, and Labas will be his backup.
McNamara has two seasons of college eligibility remaining.