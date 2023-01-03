Iowa football quarterback Carson May to enter transfer portal

May was Iowa’s No. 4 QB during the regular season and Joe Labas’ backup during the Music City Bowl.

Iowa quarterback Carson May throws a pass during Iowa football’s Kids’ Day at Kinnick in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Iowa introduced its 2022 kid captains before the team practiced in front of fans. The freshman from Oklahoma was a 3-star recruited by schools including Baylor and Colorado.

Iowa true freshman quarterback Carson May entered the transfer portal Tuesday morning, he announced on Twitter.

Thank you Iowa. I have entered the Transfer Portal with 4 years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/0x3eZZITdT — Carson May (@CarsonMay_3) January 3, 2023

May, a Jones, Oklahoma, native, was a 3-star recruit and initially chose Iowa over offers from Western Michigan and Old Dominion.

After joining the Hawkeyes in the summer of 2022, May was Iowa’s No. 4 QB during the regular season. He was behind seniors Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla, and redshirt freshman Joey Labas.

After Petras was injured in the Hawkeyes’ final regular season game and Padilla entered the transfer portal soon after, May served as Labas’s backup during the Music City Bowl.

In 2023, May likely would have served as the third option under center for Iowa. The Hawkeyes got Michigan backup QB CadeMcNamara from the portal, who will likely start, and Labas will be his backup.

McNamara has two seasons of college eligibility remaining.