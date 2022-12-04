Iowa football starting quarterback Spencer Petras out for Music City Bowl
The three-year starter suffered a season-ending injury to his throwing arm on Nov. 25.
December 4, 2022
Iowa football starting quarterback Spencer Petras will not play in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 31, head coach Kirk Ferentz announced on Sunday afternoon.
Petras suffered an injury to his throwing arm in the first quarter against Nebraska on Nov. 25. Backup quarterback Alex Padilla finished out the game in place of Petras.
Petras’ injury ended up requiring surgery, and he will not be ready for the bowl game, Ferentz said. Padilla also will not be available for the bowl game as he entered the transfer portal last week.
Redshirt freshman Joe Labas or true freshman Carson May will start the bowl game, Ferentz said. Neither have yet thrown a pass in a collegiate game.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.