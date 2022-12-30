Athletic director Gary Barta to be involved in evaluation of Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz

Barta, who is Brian Ferentz’s direct supervisor because of nepotism laws in the state of Iowa, said he will evaluate his performance this season with head coach Kirk Ferentz.

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta and head football coach Kirk Ferentz have the same philosophy when it comes to considering staffing changes: observe daily, evaluate annually.

And that’s what the pair will do after the Music City Bowl in Nashville on Dec. 31.

“Observe daily, evaluate annually,” Barta said at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel and Convention Center on Friday. “That’s exactly what Kirk has done in the past. It’s what he’s doing this year. The last month has been focused on recruiting, recruiting, recruiting, then most recently getting ready for this bowl game. When the season’s over, he’ll go through the same process. He always does. He’ll sit down and figure out what we need heading into 2023.”

While Barta said he and Ferentz will talk about every position together, he will have more of a say in the assessment of offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Because Brian Ferentz is Kirk Ferentz’s son, Barta is technically his direct supervisor. Kirk Ferentz is the direct supervisor to all of the other football coaches on staff.

“I’m gonna wait until Kirk is done with his evaluation,” Barta said. “Because Brian is his son, I will be more involved than normal, but we’ll wait and see where [Kirk] gets in his planning process.”

Barta did not rule out overstepping Kirk Ferentz, however, when it comes to Brian Ferentz’s job. Barta stressed that Kirk Ferentz uses the same metrics, no matter if he’s related to them or not, to evaluate every coach on his staff.

“The only unique situation here is I’m gonna be more involved just in that one situation, but he’ll set up the metrics like he always does,” Barta said. “He’ll go through his process like he always does. And when he has something to report about 2023, he’ll come out with it.”

Iowa’s offense has struggled in 2022, ranking 130th out of 131 FBS teams in total offense. The Hawkeyes averaged 255.4 yards per game in 2022 — ranking above only New Mexico’s 228.1. Iowa is also outside the top 100 in passing and rushing offense. The Hawkeyes rank 90th in red zone offense.

The Hawkeye offense only amassed six passing touchdowns this season — five from starter Spencer Petras, one via backup Alex Padilla.

Brian Ferentz said he did the best he could in the 2022 with the pieces he had on offense.

“Was I successful every week? No,” Ferentz said. “Was I successful enough? I wish we would have won every game we played. That’s the bottom line to me. My evaluation is simple: Are we doing what we need to do to help us win football games? I think the record speaks for itself. We are who our record says we are.”

Iowa went 7-5 this season with losses to Iowa State, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio State, and Nebraska. The Hawkeyes’ losses to the Cyclones and Huskers were both their first in seven years. Illinois beat Iowa for the first time since 2008 this year.

Iowa has the chance to finish the 2022 season with eight wins at the Music City Bowl on Dec. 31 at Nissan Stadium. The Hawkeyes will play the Kentucky Wildcats for the second straight bowl game. Kentucky beat Iowa, 20-17, at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 1 to finish the 2021 season.