Iowa swimming and diving continues to build in loss to Iowa State

Makayla Hugbanks is seen mid dive during the one meter dive event on day one of the Women’s Swim and Dive at the Campus Recreational and Wellness Center in Iowa City on Thursday, Dec 1, 2022. Hughbanks had a final score of 269.65.

The Iowa women’s swimming and diving team fell to Iowa State, 156-144, in the latest edition of the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center on the University of Iowa campus.

In the loss, Iowa had six athletes on the team who claimed top 10 times in program history. Head coach Nathan Mundt was proud of his team’s effort in the competition and was happy to see progress.

“I thought it was a hard-fought battle all the way through, and that we competed ‘till the very end,” Mundt said. “The way we competed and got better tonight was really impressive. Overall as a program, we are inching closer and closer to catching them and some other ones.”

Kupcova shines

Freshman Sabina Kupcova placed first in multiple events for the Hawkeyes. The Levice, Slovakia, product finished on top in both the 100-meter and 200-meter freestyle. Her 200-meter freestyle performance was good enough to put her at seventh all-time in program history.

“We asked [Sabina] to do a lot for us tonight,” Mundt said. “She swam three individual events and came out on the high end and then anchored our relay.”

Divers impress

Iowa’s divers won both the three and one-meter diving events on Friday evening. Sophomore Makayla Hughbanks led the charge for Iowa, getting first place in both competitions.

Freshman Lainey Woodward set a new career-best and a second-place finish with a 294.25 in the one-meter dive.

Junior Claire Hartley and freshman Alyssa Kontz both notched career bests in the diving events.

Iowa City native shows out

Iowa City native and freshman Scarlet Martin finished first place in multiple events in Friday’s meet. Martin ran home with first place in both the 100-meter and 200-meter butterfly events, finishing in 53.45 and 1:59.93, respectively. Her times cracked the top 10 in both events — 4th for the 100-meter and 6th for the 200-meter.

“I kind of came into this meet letting it all out,” Martin said. “Earlier this season, I had an injury, that took me out of a couple of meets, so it was good to be back and racing with my team again.”

Martin also helped the 200-medley relay get a first-place finish. Their time of 1:40.27 was good for eighth place in program history.

Big picture

This dual event marked the last competition for the Hawkeyes’ unofficial midpoint in the season. Iowa will not compete again until the New Year.

“They have grown so much in a matter of four months,” Mundt said. “You got 15 newcomers with this team and we have come together so much over that time, and grown tremendously.”

Up Next

Iowa will have its third home competition in a row in January 2023 when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini. The competition will take place from Jan. 13-14, starting at 5 p.m.