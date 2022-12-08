Iowa men’s basketball forward Kris Murray to miss Thursday’s Cy-Hawk game

Hawkeye Athletics announced Murray will miss the game with a lower body injury.

Iowa forward Kris Murray shoots a 3-pointer during a basketball game between Iowa and Omaha at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Murray recorded a career-high 30 points. The Hawkeyes defeated the Mavericks, 100-64.

After Kris Murray was seen sporting a walking boot after Iowa men’s basketball’s loss to Duke on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, Iowa Athletics announced Murray will miss tonight’s Cy-Hawk game in Iowa City.

Murray scored eight points, tallied seven rebounds, and dished out three assists in 36 minutes of action against the Blue Devils.

Murray was named Big Ten Player of the Week and ESPN National Player on Dec. 5, after he scored 31 points and pulled down 20 rebounds on Nov. 29 against Georgia Tech.