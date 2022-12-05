Elise van Heuvelen Treadwell hired as Iowa women’s tennis assistant coach

Iowa’s Elise van Heuvelen Treadwell sends the ball over the net during the Iowa Women’s Tennis match against Purdue on Feb. 28, 2021 at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex. Iowa defeated Purdue 6-1.

Iowa women’s tennis has hired Elise van Heuvelen Treadwell as an assistant coach, Hawkeye athletics announced Tuesday.

Van Heuvelen Treadwell, who hails from East Sussex, England, competed for the Hawkeyes from 2017-21, earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors in 2017. She was also a first-team All-Big Ten honoree for all five years of her collegiate playing career.

“I am thrilled to have Elise join our coaching staff. Elise brings her commitment to excellence, incredible Hawkeye pride and love of coaching back to her alma mater,” head coach Sasha Schmid said in a statement. “She will settle right into a familiarity with our team, and our athletics department that is invaluable. We are so proud to have a coaching staff comprised of two Iowa tennis alums and we can’t wait to get started.”

Van Heuvelen Treadwell will join Schmid, another former Hawkeye tennis player. She replaces former associate coach Daniel Leitner, who left Iowa in October for an assistant coaching position with Duke women’s tennis.

Van Heuvelen Treadwell was a volunteer assistant for the Hawkeyes directly after her playing career ended in 2021. She then went to Delaware from January-November 2022 as an assistant coach before returning to Iowa.

“I would firstly like to thank Sasha and the rest of the search committee for the opportunity to join the University of Iowa,” van Heuvelen Treadwell said in a statement. “I am so grateful that I am able to return back to my alma mater, a place that is so special to me. It is such an honor for me to be able to put the Black and Gold on once again. I am so appreciative to once again be a part of the successful culture at Iowa and the rich traditions of what it means to be a Hawkeye.

“I am excited to work alongside Sasha and build on the success that she has had with this program. l cannot wait to be back in Iowa City and meet the team and the rest of the staff.”

The Hawkeyes will begin the 2023 season on Jan. 20 with a road match against Charlotte in North Carolina. Iowa’s first home matchup will come against Denver on Feb. 5.