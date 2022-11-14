Hawks in the NFL | Week 10

Rookie Giants safety Dane Belton secured the first interception of his career on Sunday afternoon.

Nov 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants safety Dane Belton (24) intercepts a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (4) as cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (22) helps during a game at MetLife Stadium.

Rookie safety Dane Belton seamlessly stepped into a starting role for the New York Giants after starter Xavier McKinney fractured his hand in a bye week ATV accident.

The 2022 fourth-round pick recorded the first interception of his young career on Sunday.

Belton picked off quarterback Davis Mills’ pass in the end zone as the Giants escaped with a 24-16 victory over the Houston Texans to improve to 7-2 on the year.

Dane Belton’s first career interception pic.twitter.com/Iq6E7toJGf — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) November 14, 2022

Hawkeye ’backers stuff the stat sheet

Linebacker Ben Niemann recorded six tackles for the Arizona Cardinals in a 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Niemann tallied three solo tackles.

Niemann’s younger brother Nick Niemann blocked a punt on Sunday Night Football. His Los Angeles Chargers still lost, 22-16, to the San Francisco 49ers.

Former Hawkeye Nick Niemann with the punt block!

pic.twitter.com/6NuOuNLeAH — Owen Siebring (@owensiebring) November 14, 2022

‘The Outlaw’ Josey Jewell had nine tackles in the Denver Broncos’ loss to the Tennessee Titans. The loss dropped the Broncos to 3-6 on the year, putting them just one win ahead of the last-place Las Vegas Raiders in the AFC West standings.

Christian Kirksey of the Houston Texans had eight tackles and half a sack in a loss to the New York Giants. Kirksey has 65 tackles on the season.

Hawkeyes show out in the game of the year

A pair of Iowa alumni participated in an action-packed contest between Minnesota and Buffalo on Sunday. T.J. Hockenson’s Minnesota Vikings took down AJ Epenesa and the Buffalo Bills, 33-30, in an overtime thriller.

Epenesa made his presence felt opposite Von Miller, notching three tackles and a sack. He now has 3.5 sacks on the season.

Hockenson secured seven of his 10 targets in the contest to the tune of 45 yards. His longest catch was a 16-yard pickup.

The win pushes Minnesota to 8-1 on the year, standing atop the NFC North with the second-best record in the league behind only the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Other former Hawkeye tight ends struggle

Although Hockenson saw a solid portion of the Vikings’ passes in Week 10, other former Hawkeye tight ends were not so lucky.

All-Pro George Kittle caught just one pass for 21 yards in the 49ers’ Sunday night victory — his lowest output of the season.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant caught three of his four targets for 34 yards. The Seahawks lost in Munich, Germany, to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early on Sunday morning.

Atlanta Falcons reserve tight end Parker Hesse saw no targets for the second week in a row. The converted defensive lineman has just five catches for 50 yards on the year.