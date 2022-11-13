Live updates | Iowa men’s wrestling takes on Cal Baptist in season-opener

The No. 2 Hawkeyes will take on the unranked Lancers at 1 p.m. on BTN+.

Iowa’s No. 2 Tony Cassioppi celebrates after defeating Penn State’s No. 3 Greg Kerkvliet, 6-4, during session three of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

The Iowa men’s wrestling team will open up its 2022-23 season with a match against Cal Baptist Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The No. 2 Hawkeyes will take on the unranked Lancers at 1 p.m. on BTN+. Former Iowa men’s wrestlers Alex Marinelli and Kaleb Young will call the dual.

Sunday’s dual will start with a 157-pound match. The Hawkeyes will trot out either junior Cobe Siebrecht or redshirt freshman Caleb Rathjen.

Iowa’s lineup will feature five ranked wrestlers. The Lancers do no have any ranked athletes in their starting lineup.

Jason Wedgbury and Jeron Quincy will officiate today’s dual.

Follow the live blog below for updates throughout the day:

157 POUNDS: Cobe Siebrecht (IA) over Joey Mora (CB) via fall

In the waning seconds in the second period of his match with Mora, Siebrecht won via fall. Siebrecht controlled the match throughout. Before he put Mora on his back, Siebrecht was up 11-0.

Siebrecht scored via near-fall, reversal, and takedown in the match.

Iowa leads Cal Baptist, 6-0.

165 POUNDS: No. 14 Patrick Kennedy (IA) over Mateo De La Pena (CB) via technical fall

Kennedy defeated De La Pena via technical fall, but he had to wrestle the entire match. A near-fall with less than 45 seconds remaining in the third period put Kennedy up 19-5. Kennedy racked up over two minutes of riding time on the match, earning a bonus point to pick up a 20-5 technical fall.

Iowa leads Cal Baptist, 11-0.

174 POUNDS: Drake Rhodes (IA) over Zach Rowe (CB) via major decision

Rhodes, a true freshman from Montana, won his first career match at Carver on Sunday. Though, he was challenged by Rowe, Rhodes found a way to pick up an 13-4 win by major decision.

Rhodes scored a buzzer-beating takedown to secure a major decision over Rowe. Rhodes was a three-time state champion in Montana.

Iowa leads Cal Baptist, 15-0.

184 POUNDS: No. 10 Abe Assad (IA) over Peter Acciardi (CB) via decision

Assad was the first Hawkeye to not score bonus points Sunday. He defeated Acciardi, 11-4, with a bonus point for riding time. Assad tried to score a takedown in the final minute of the match to get a major decision, but failed to do so.

Iowa leads Cal Baptist, 18-0.

197 POUNDS: No. 2 Jacob Warner (IA) over Elijah Sobas (CB) via fall

Warner wasted no time in his match with Sobas Saturday. The reigning NCAA runner-up at 197 pounds pinned Sobas, a redshirt freshman, less than 45 seconds into his match.

Iowa leads Cal Baptist, 24-0.

HEAVYWEIGHT: No. 4 Tony Cassioppi over Christopher Island (CB) via fall

Cassioppi, like Warner before him, didn’t toy with his opponent for long before ending his match. The Illinoisan pinned Island two minutes and 13 seconds.

Cassioppi barred Island’s arm and turned him over for a pin.

Iowa leads Cal Baptist, 30-0.

125 POUNDS: Elijah Griffin (CB) over Aidan Harris (IA) via decision

Harris never had much of chance to beat Griffin on Sunday. The community college transfer lost, 9-4.

Griffin amassed over five minutes of riding time on the match, giving Harris little opportunity to generate any offense.

Iowa still leads, 30-3.

133 POUNDS: Brody Teske (IA) over Hunter Leake (CB) via decision

Former Penn State and Northern Iowa wrestler Brody Teske made his Iowa men’s wrestling debut Sunday. He was contested by Leake late in the match, but ultimately prevailed via 6-4 decision.

Teske was up 5-4 late in the match in neutral position, but he did not allow Leake to secure a takedown. A bonus point for riding time allowed him to win by two.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.