Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 11 of the college football season

Assistant Sports Editor Chris Werner previews this weekend’s matchups and updates the DI’s conference power rankings.

Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini runs with the ball during a football game between Northwestern and Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Oct. 29, 2022. Iowa defeated Northwestern, 33-13. Ragini recorded four catches and 66 receiving yards.

Power Rankings

Ohio State — Northwestern found the key to beating Ohio State: play in a tornado. Michigan — Just like we thought, Michigan versus Ohio State to decide the Big Ten champion. Penn State — James Franklin was scouting at Dowling Catholic on Friday night. Minnesota — The Gophers are so weird. Illinois — That 9-6 loss could prove costly for Iowa. Iowa — Could it be? An offense?? Michigan State — Really nice win over Illinois. Wisconsin — The Badgers have a nice little one-game winning streak going on. Purdue — Charlie Jones was the only player that had a good game for the Boilermakers last week. Maryland — The Terps are bowl eligible. Indiana — To quote that one guy from TikTok, the Indiana WHOsiers? Rutgers — It’s almost basketball season. Nebraska — I think Nebraska will be much better next season. Northwestern — The ‘Cats lost to Ohio State by two possessions. That’s a win in my book.

Week 11 Big Ten matchups

Ohio Stadium: Indiana (3-6, 1-5) @ Ohio State (9-0, 6-0)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: OSU -41.0 | O/U: 58

Unless the forecast in Columbus calls for 50 mph winds, just chalk this one up as another Buckeye blowout win. Ohio State is just playing these games to get to the Michigan game.

Memorial Stadium: Purdue (5-4, 3-3) @ Illinois (7-2, 4-2)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2 | Line: IL -6.5 | O/U: 47

All Iowa fans should root for Charlie Jones and the Boilermakers this week. If Iowa wins out and Illinois loses two of its final three games, the Hawkeyes will be headed back to Indy.

Spartan Stadium: Rutgers (4-5, 1-5) @ Michigan State (4-5, 2-4)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: MSU -12.0 | O/U: 40

Michigan State beat Illinois last week, and the Spartans’ winning ways should continue against the Scarlet Knights. Michigan State might ride Payton Thorne’s arm to a bowl game.

Michigan Stadium: Nebraska (3-6, 2-4) @ Michigan (9-0, 6-0)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2 p.m. on ABC | Line: MICH -29 | O/U: 52

Michigan will hammer the ‘Huskers in this one. Just three more games until the Mickey Joseph era can officially begin.

Beaver Stadium: Maryland (6-3, 3-3) @ Penn State (7-2, 4-2)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on FOX | Line: PSU -12.0 | O/U: 57

Neither of these teams are playing for a conference title berth, but both are bowl eligible. These teams are playing for a chance to go somewhere warm for the holidays.

Huntington Bank Stadium: Northwestern (1-8, 1-5) @ Minnesota (6-3, 3-3)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2 | Line: MINN -17.5 | O/U: 41

It’s hard to think of anything to say to make a Northwestern game interesting this season. Maybe Pat Fitzgerald will suit up this week to try and stop the ‘Cats eight-game skid.

Kinnick Stadium: Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3) @ Iowa (5-4, 3-3)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on FS1 | Line: Iowa -1.0 | O/U: 36

This one is going to be good. Two West teams on two-game winning streaks playing for a trophy. Get your popcorn ready.