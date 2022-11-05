Photos: Iowa football vs. Purdue

Iowa football defeated Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday, 24-3. The Iowa offense recorded 376 yards compared to Purdue’s 255.

Former Iowa wide receivers Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy made contributions to the Boilermakers. Jones, who transferred to Purdue in the Spring, caught 11 passes for 104 yards. Tracy Jr. was held to five yards rushing.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras passed for at least one touchdown in his second straight game. The Hawkeye’s offense put up over 20 points for just the fourth time this season.

Iowa now needs one more win after improving to 5-4 to become bowl eligible. The team next matches up with Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium on Nov. 12.