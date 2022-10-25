Hawks in the NFL | Week 7

Former Iowa football players celebrated National Tight Ends Day in style on Sunday.

Jan 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates as he leaves the field after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in the overtime period of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Former Iowa football standouts provided key contributions to several NFL teams last week.

Ravens safety Geno Stone posted eight tackles in Baltimore’s 23-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Stone added a forced fumble to his stat line during the fourth quarter.

Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell missed his second consecutive game due to injury. “The Outlaw” hasn’t played in four of Denver’s seven contests this season.

Defensive back Desmond King notched five tackles for the Houston Texans on Sunday. King is tied for sixth on the team this year with 29 total takedowns, including three tackles for loss.

King’s teammate, linebacker Christian Kirksey, stuffed the stat sheet with nine tackles last week. Kirksey racked up eight of his tackles without assistance.

Despite King and Kirksey’s efforts, the Texans still fell to the Las Vegas Raiders, 38-20.

Patriots defensive tackle Carl Davis Jr. recorded two tackles in New England’s Monday Night Football loss to the Chicago Bears. Davis has seen an uptick in production the past two weeks after recording no stats from Sept. 18 to Oct. 9.

Rookie safety Dane Belton recorded one tackle in New York’s 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The fourth-rounder has helped propel the Giants to a 6-1 record this season — good for second in the NFL.

Tennessee strong safety Amani Hooker saw his first game action in nearly a month on Sunday. The Titans took down the Indianapolis Colts, 19-10, and Hooker recorded 10 tackles.

Smith-Marsette changes teams

Wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsette has been through the ringer the past few weeks. Two of his fourth-quarter mistakes directly contributed to the Bears’ 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 9.

Smith-Marsette was called for an illegal block, which negated a 52-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Justin Fields. Smith-Marsette then lost a fumble on Chicago’s final drive of the game. The 2021 fifth-round pick was released days later.

Smith-Marsette has since signed a practice squad deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kittle, Hockenson perform well on National Tight Ends Day

Each October, the NFL celebrates National Tight Ends Day on the fourth Sunday of the month. This year, former Hawkeye tight ends had varying levels of success on the holiday.

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson hauled in four passes for 48 yards in a 24-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Hockenson was Detroit’s third-leading receiver in the game.

The Seattle Seahawks’ Noah Fant struggled mightily against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Fant caught just one pass for seven yards in a 37-23 Seattle victory.

George Kittle had a breakout performance against the Kansas City Chiefs, hauling in six passes for 98 yards and a touchdown. The San Francisco 49ers ultimately lost the game, 44-23.