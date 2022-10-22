Photos: Tailgate – Iowa vs. No. 2 Ohio State
October 22, 2022
Fans gathered outside Ohio Stadium before a football game between Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday.
The Hawkeyes and the Buckeyes kick off at 11 am CST.
October 22, 2022
Fans gathered outside Ohio Stadium before a football game between Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday.
The Hawkeyes and the Buckeyes kick off at 11 am CST.
(he/him/his)
Jerod Ringwald is the Photo Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is...
(she/her/hers)
Grace Smith a photojournalist and film maker at The Daily Iowan. Grace is a junior studying cinema and journalism and mass communications....