Photos: Iowa football coordinators press conference

The Iowa football team hosted a press conference on Wednesday during its bye week. The team brought in offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, special teams coordinator Levar Woods, and defensive coordinator Phil Parker to speak with media.

During the press conference, the media asked Ferentz if he would step down because of the struggling Iowa offense.

“There’s two options in life in any situation. You can surrender, and if you surrender, then I think the results are pretty much guaranteed,” Ferentz said in response to the question. “Or you can dig in, you can continue to fight, and you can try to improve and do things better.”

Additionally, Ferentz committed to Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras when asked if he had thought about switching up the position.

“What would be the upside,” Ferentz asked in response to the question.

The 3-3 Hawkeyes travel to Columbus, Ohio, for the team’s next game against Ohio State on Saturday, Oct. 22.