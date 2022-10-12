Big Ten football notebook | Rutgers fires offensive coordinator, Wisconsin adjusts weekly schedule

Rutgers parted ways with Sean Gleeson on Sunday. The Scarlet Knights’ offense currently ranks 109th in the nation.

The Rutgers football team fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Sean Gleeson Sunday.

The Scarlet Knights rank 109th nationally in total offense with 334 yards per game. Rutgers is 104th in scoring offense with 22.8 points per game and 118th in passing efficiency.

“This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program to make a change at offensive coordinator,” Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said in a statement. “I want to thank Sean for his hard work and wish he and his family all the best in their future endeavors.”

Rutgers started its 2022 campaign 3-0 with nonconference victories over Boston College, Wagner, and Temple. The Scarlet Knights have struggled in Big Ten play with losses to Iowa, Ohio State, and Nebraska. The Scarlet Knight have scored 33 points in their last three games combined.

Gleeson came to Rutgers when Schiano was hired in 2020. The Scarlet Knights finished the 2021 season 120th in scoring and total offense.

Gleeson served as Oklahoma State’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2019. From 2013-18, Gleeson wore a number of hats at Princeton, including running backs coach and special teams coordinator.

The Scarlet Knights have used three quarterbacks in 2022: Evan Simon, Gavin Wimsatt, and Noah Vedral. Simon has played in all six of Rutgers’ games this year, throwing for 740 yards and four touchdowns.

Wimsatt has recorded one touchdown and 117 yards in three contests. Vedral has rushed for one touchdown in two games played.

Former tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile has replaced Gleeson on an interim basis. Campanile was Rutgers’ interim head coach in 2019. Rutgers is on a bye for Week 7 and will return to the field versus Indiana on Oct. 22.

Wisconsin adjusts weekly schedule

After Paul Chryst was relieved of his head coaching duties at Wisconsin on Oct. 2, former defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard became the program’s interim head coach. Under his supervision, the Badgers have made changes to their weekly schedule, per the Wisconsin State Journal.

Leonhard moved Wisconsin’s team meetings and walkthroughs from mornings to evenings on Mondays.

“I think [the change] is huge for coaches, really having an extra 10, 12 hours to detail this thing up,” Leonhard said. “I know our players felt a huge difference. I think with our confidence in how we presented the plan, felt like we wasted less reps on a Monday as you were close to having the answers but maybe not all the way there. So, just some little things scheduling-wise right now, and practice, I think they felt a difference. And hopefully they see that we have confidence in it.”

Badger linebacker Nick Herbig said pushing team meetings back allows student-athletes more sleep. He noted the shift benefits the entire program.

“You kind of wake up like, ‘Oh, we’re going to go work out, we’re just going to go get after it with the guys, get a little sweat in, not have to worry about practicing, not have to worry about knowing all these plays,’” Herbig said. “We’ll worry about that later on in the day.”

Wisconsin has dealt with injuries all season. Thirteen Badgers are categorized as “out” on Wisconsin’s Week 7 injury report. Six of those 13 players are considered to be out for the season.

“Not saying we were doing it wrong, but I felt like it was the right time,” Leonhard said. “This is kind of that midpoint of the season kind of stretch. We’re light on numbers at certain positions. So, it’s constantly going to be in flux a little bit about what the correct physicality and like the practice is going to be going forward.”