Fox Sports hosted a Big Noon Kickoff football pregame show on the lawn by Hillcrest and Petersen Residence Hall at the University of Iowa on Friday. Iowa and Michigan kick off in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Co-host Matt Leinart complimented Iowa defense during an interview at the show. “They’re so fundamentally sound,” Leinart said. “They just don’t make a mistake.”