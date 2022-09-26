Iowa football notebook | Hawkeyes earn two Big Ten Players of the Week, defense hit with injuries

Iowa punter Tory Taylor warms up before a football game between Iowa and Rutgers at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Senior defensive back Kaevon Merriweather and junior punter Tory Taylor earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors following Iowa’s victory over Rutgers.

In his first career defensive player of the week performance, Merriweather recovered a fumble forced by cash Sebastian Castro and returned the ball 30 yards for a touchdown.

Later in the game, Merriweather intercepted Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon and returned the ball 33 yards. He also had a fourth-down pass breakup and three tackles.

Taylor earned his second special teams player of the week honor on Monday. He downed four punts inside the 20-yard line and averaged 42.6 yards per punt. Scarlet Knights returner Aron Cruickshank only attempted one punt return, losing two yards in the process.

Taylor is on the Ray Guy Award Preseason Watchlist — presented to the nation’s best punter — as well as a preseason second-team All-American by Athlon Sports.

Jacobs, Roberts, Johnson missing from Week 5 depth chart

Hawkeye cash Jestin Jacobs did not appear on Iowa’s depth chart for the fourth straight week. The junior sustained an injury against South Dakota State in Week 1.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz initially said Jacobs’ injury was soft tissue and it wasn’t season-ending.

Jacobs returned against Rutgers, playing limited snaps. Despite his return, Ferentz said Jacobs’ injury has gotten worse, but he didn’t provide any specifics.

“I don’t think it’s good,” Ferentz said on Saturday. “… it didn’t seem good, initial reports. We’ll see how it goes.”

Senior Logan Klemp and sophomore Cooper DeJean have taken over Jacobs’ role throughout his injury.

Senior cornerback Terry Roberts also disappeared from the depth chart on Monday. He suffered an injury on Friday, Ferentz said, and was held out as a precaution after going through warmups.

“Pregame, we thought he had a chance to go,” Ferentz said Saturday. “He’s been banged up a little bit, but we thought he had a chance to go.”

Sophomore wide receiver Keagan Johnson is also missing from the depth chart. The No. 1 wide receiver played limited snaps against Nevada in his only action so far this season.

“It’s soft tissue, and there’s no way to predict how it’ll really go,” Ferentz said Saturday. “He was making progress, and then had a setback a week ago. We’ll just keep it day-to-day and I’ll keep you posted. There’s no way to predict these based on my experience.”