Watch: Iowa football’s Kaevon Merriweather returns Rutgers’ fumble for touchdown

The senior defensive back scooped up a Joshua Youngblood fumble and scampered down the right sideline from 30 yards out.

Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather poses for a portrait during Iowa football media day at Iowa football’s practice facility on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Merriweather, one of Iowa’s selections to attend Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis at the end of July, had one interception in 2021 and 42 total tackles.

Iowa’s defense has been its offense in the first half of the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten-opener against Rutgers.

First, sophomore defensive back Cooper DeJean scored a pick six from 45 yards out. Then, senior DB Kaevon Merriweather scooped up a Rutgers fumble and returned it 30 yards for a score.

Merriweather recovered the fumble, caused by junior Sebastian Castro, and streaked down the sideline for his first collegiate score.