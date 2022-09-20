Iowa attorney general launches website for opioid addiction help

The website includes a list of providers by area who can provide information and counseling for those working to recover.

Iowans struggling with opioid use disorder can now seek out resources through IowaOpioidHelp.com, a website Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller launched on Tuesday.

The website includes a map dividing the state into 19 service areas with information on nearby contractors who can provide expert care for Iowans seeking treatment. Johnson County falls in area 17, which includes the contractors Community and Family Resources and University of Iowa Addiction and Recovery Collaborative.

According to a press release from the office of the attorney general, 258 Iowans died from opioid overdoses in 2021, which was a 21.2 percent increase since 2020.

“With the launch of IowaOpioidHelp.com, we take another step toward ending this epidemic,” Miller said in the press release.

He encouraged Iowans to take advantage of the resources the site provides.