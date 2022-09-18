Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s weather-delayed win over Nevada

The Hawkeyes downed the Wolf Pack 27-0 at Kinnick Stadium on Sunday morning.

Iowa wide receiver Brody Brecht attempts to catch a pass while defended by Nevada defensive back Isaiah Essissima during a football game between Iowa and Nevada at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

The Iowa football team downed Nevada, 27-0, in a game that took seven hours. The Wolf Pack and Hawkeyes fought through three lightning delays that lasted over four hours at Kinnick Stadium.

The Hawkeyes’ offense looked better against the Wolf Pack, scoring 27 points. Iowa scored more points in the first two quarters of Saturday’s contest than it did in its first two games combined.

The Hawkeyes also scored their first passing touchdown of the season. With 23 seconds left in the first quarter, senior QB Spencer Petras hit sophomore wideout Arland Bruce in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown. Running back Kaleb Johnson also notched his first two career touchdowns as a Hawkeye, while true freshman kicker Drew Stevens made two field goals.

Petras finished the game 14-of-26 for 175 yards and one touchdown.

During the rain delays and following the game’s conclusion around 1:40 a.m., Hawkeye fans took to Twitter.

kinnick after dark let’s RIDE pic.twitter.com/iygqqZc57L — Patrick McCaffery (@patrickmccaff22) September 18, 2022

Nevada/Iowa quiet quitting this game — Lucy Rohden (@lucysportsjokes) September 18, 2022

We are truly blessed. We’re really getting Iowa football after midnight. Can’t believe this is happening 🙌 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 18, 2022

If you attend an Iowa football game, it is statistically more likely that you will be struck by lightning than witness an offensive touchdown. #HawkeyeFacts — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 18, 2022

No security at the gates any longer, so people walking their dog even stopped by pic.twitter.com/QzaEB9GF5d — Jon Sullivan (@jonsullivan) September 18, 2022

Brian Ferentz tonight after gaining 301 yards of offense against one of the worst teams in college football pic.twitter.com/shaJFGwtkL — Sam (@sammmidd) September 17, 2022