Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s weather-delayed win over Nevada

The Hawkeyes downed the Wolf Pack 27-0 at Kinnick Stadium on Sunday morning.

Iowa+wide+receiver+Brody+Brecht+attempts+to+catch+a+pass+while+defended+by+Nevada+defensive+back+Isaiah+Essissima+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Nevada+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+17%2C+2022.

Jerod Ringwald

Iowa wide receiver Brody Brecht attempts to catch a pass while defended by Nevada defensive back Isaiah Essissima during a football game between Iowa and Nevada at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

Austin Hanson and Chloe Peterson
September 18, 2022

The Iowa football team downed Nevada, 27-0,  in a game that took seven hours. The Wolf Pack and Hawkeyes fought through three lightning delays that lasted over four hours at Kinnick Stadium.

The Hawkeyes’ offense looked better against the Wolf Pack, scoring 27 points. Iowa scored more points in the first  two quarters of Saturday’s contest than it did in its first two games combined.

The Hawkeyes also scored their first passing touchdown of the season. With 23 seconds left in the first quarter, senior QB Spencer Petras hit sophomore wideout Arland Bruce in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown. Running back Kaleb Johnson also notched his first two career touchdowns as a Hawkeye, while true freshman kicker Drew Stevens made two field goals.

Petras finished the game 14-of-26 for 175 yards and one touchdown.

During the rain delays and following the game’s conclusion around 1:40 a.m., Hawkeye fans took to Twitter.

Facebook Comments