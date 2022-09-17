Watch: Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson scores his first career touchdown

Just one play after the Hawkeyes’ took possession of the ball, the true freshman scampered 40 yards into the end zone.

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson carries the ball during a football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

True freshman running back Kaleb Johnson scored his first collegiate touchdown Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium. Johnson took a handoff from senior quarterback Spencer Petras at the Nevada 40-yard line, broke two tackles, and ran all the way to the end zone.

The Hawkeyes’ took possession of the ball at the Nevada 40-yard line. Johnson’s rush came two plays into Iowa’s drive.

Johnson’s touchdown is the Hawkeyes’ second of the year. Their first came courtesy of sophomore running back Leshon Williams in Iowa’s 10-7 loss to Iowa State last week.

Williams is not playing tonight’s Iowa-Nevada game. No updates on his injury status have been released. Sophomore Gavin Williams, who is not related to Leshon, was the Hawkeyes’ Week 3 starter at RB.