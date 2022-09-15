Around the Big Ten | Matchups, Power Rankings for Week 3 of the college football season
Assistant Sports Editor Chris Werner previews this weekend’s matchups and updates the DI’s conference power rankings.
September 15, 2022
Power Rankings
- Ohio State — The Buckeyes will not leave this spot.
- Michigan — Hawaii should’ve just stayed on the islands last week.
- Michigan State — Spartans don’t deserve to drop after a 52-0 win over Akron.
- Penn State — Could be the best Lions in all of football
- Purdue — Charlie Jones has three more touchdowns than Iowa’s entire roster.
- Minnesota — The Gophers haven’t played a good team yet, but they’ve outscored Western Illinois and New Mexico State by a combined margin of 100-10.
- Rutgers — The Scarlet Knights covered a 50.5-point spread last week versus Wagner — that’s pretty darn impressive.
- Maryland — Only SMU stands in the way of an undefeated nonconference season for the Terps.
- Wisconsin — You lose, you drop.
- Indiana — The Hoosiers beat Idaho last week.
- Illinois — The Illini lost to the Hoosiers earlier this season, hence the rankings.
- Northwestern — Might’ve been more Duke fans at Ryan Field last week than ‘Cats fans.
- Iowa — Charlie Jones has three more touchdowns than Iowa’s team.
- Nebraska — Roads should be safe to drive in Lincoln now — no more Frost out there.
Week 3 Big Ten matchups
UConn (1-2, 0-0) @ Michigan (2-0, 0-0)
When/Where to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on ABC | Line: MI -47 | O/U 59
Hawaii came all the way to Ann Arbor last week to lose by 46 points, that sucks. I have a feeling the margin might be worse for the Huskies this week.
Oklahoma (2-0, 0-0) @ Nebraska (1-2, 0-1)
When/Where to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: OK -14 | O/U: 65.5
I predicted last week that Nebraska’s game against Georgia Southern wouldn’t be decided by one score. Well, it was, and you can guess what happened. I’m not mad. I was wrong.
Southern Illinois (0-2, 0-0) @ Northwestern (1-1, 1-0)
When/Where to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: NU -15.5 | O/U: 56.5
The last time Northwestern lost to Duke at Ryan Field, as it did last week, the ‘Cats won the Big Ten West. Evan Hull’s fumble on the 1-yard line to lose the game was all part of the plan.
Purdue (1-1, 0-1) @ Syracuse (2-0, 1-0)
When/Where to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: PUR -1 | O/U: 59
When did they rename it the JMA Wireless Dome? Syracuse basketball at the Carrier Dome on ESPN was a staple of my childhood. I just want to be a kid again. Purdue wins this one.
Western Kentucky (2-0, 0-0) @ Indiana (2-0, 1-0)
When/Where to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on Stadium | Line: IN -6.5 | O/U: 66.5
I don’t know about this one. I still don’t think Indiana is for real. I remember watching Western Kentucky in one of the first bowl games of winter break two years ago or something.
Rutgers (2-0, 0-0) @ Temple (1-1, 0-0)
When/Where to watch: Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPN+ | Line: RU -17 | O/U: 44.5
This is shaping up to be the worst football game this year at Lincoln Financial Field. Actually, maybe not — the Eagles play in the NFC East after all.
New Mexico State (0-3, 0-0) @ Wisconsin (1-1, 0-0)
When/Where to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: WI -37.5 | O/U: 47.5
Wisconsin lost to Washington State last week. The Badgers don’t lose back-to-back games very often. New Mexico State hasn’t won a game this year. I forecast a lot of jumping around at Camp Randall.
Penn State (2-0, 1-0) @ Auburn (2-0, 0-0)
When/Where to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS | Line: PSU -3 | O/U: 48.5
This will be the best game involving a Big Ten team this week. Auburn is always tough at home, but the Tigers only beat San Jose State by one possession last week.
Colorado (0-2, 0-0) @ Minnesota (2-0, 0-0)
When/Where to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: MN -27 | O/U: 46.5
If you can help it, do not put yourself through the torture that will be watching this game. Nobody outside of Minnesota or Colorado should put themselves through that.
Toledo (2-0, 0-0) @ Ohio State (2-0, 0-0)
When/Where to watch: Saturday at 6 p.m. on FOX | Line: OSU -31 | O/U: 61
Toledo competes for a MAC conference title almost every season. Ohio State does not care about that. This will just be another game on the Buckeyes’ way to a perfect season.
SMU (2-0, 0-0) @ Maryland (2-0, 0-0)
When/Where to watch: Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPNU | Line: MD -3.5 | O/U: 53.5
Two basketball schools walk into a football stadium … This game is the punchline of that joke. Please, for the love of all things good and pure, watch the Cy-Hawk game instead.
Nevada (2-1, 0-0) @ Iowa (1-1, 0-0)
When/Where to watch: Saturday at 6:40 p.m. on BTN | Line: NE -21.5 | O/U: 40.5
Incarnate Word scored 55 points on Nevada last week. So, Iowa might score a season-high 10 points this week.
Michigan State (2-0, 0-0) @ Washington (1-0, 0-0)
When/Where to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC | Line: WA -2 | O/U: 54
This is shaping up to be one of the best matchups of the night. Even though the Hawkeyes are playing in this time slot, I advise you all to stay on ABC.