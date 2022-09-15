Around the Big Ten | Matchups, Power Rankings for Week 3 of the college football season

Assistant Sports Editor Chris Werner previews this weekend’s matchups and updates the DI’s conference power rankings.

Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz touches the Nile Kinnick statue during the Hawk Walk before a football game between Iowa and South Dakota State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The Hawkeyes are favored to win the game.

Power Rankings

Ohio State — The Buckeyes will not leave this spot. Michigan — Hawaii should’ve just stayed on the islands last week. Michigan State — Spartans don’t deserve to drop after a 52-0 win over Akron. Penn State — Could be the best Lions in all of football Purdue — Charlie Jones has three more touchdowns than Iowa’s entire roster. Minnesota — The Gophers haven’t played a good team yet, but they’ve outscored Western Illinois and New Mexico State by a combined margin of 100-10. Rutgers — The Scarlet Knights covered a 50.5-point spread last week versus Wagner — that’s pretty darn impressive. Maryland — Only SMU stands in the way of an undefeated nonconference season for the Terps. Wisconsin — You lose, you drop. Indiana — The Hoosiers beat Idaho last week. Illinois — The Illini lost to the Hoosiers earlier this season, hence the rankings. Northwestern — Might’ve been more Duke fans at Ryan Field last week than ‘Cats fans. Iowa — Charlie Jones has three more touchdowns than Iowa’s team. Nebraska — Roads should be safe to drive in Lincoln now — no more Frost out there.

Week 3 Big Ten matchups

UConn (1-2, 0-0) @ Michigan (2-0, 0-0)

When/Where to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on ABC | Line: MI -47 | O/U 59

Hawaii came all the way to Ann Arbor last week to lose by 46 points, that sucks. I have a feeling the margin might be worse for the Huskies this week.

Oklahoma (2-0, 0-0) @ Nebraska (1-2, 0-1)

When/Where to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: OK -14 | O/U: 65.5

I predicted last week that Nebraska’s game against Georgia Southern wouldn’t be decided by one score. Well, it was, and you can guess what happened. I’m not mad. I was wrong.

Southern Illinois (0-2, 0-0) @ Northwestern (1-1, 1-0)

When/Where to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: NU -15.5 | O/U: 56.5

The last time Northwestern lost to Duke at Ryan Field, as it did last week, the ‘Cats won the Big Ten West. Evan Hull’s fumble on the 1-yard line to lose the game was all part of the plan.

Purdue (1-1, 0-1) @ Syracuse (2-0, 1-0)

When/Where to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: PUR -1 | O/U: 59

When did they rename it the JMA Wireless Dome? Syracuse basketball at the Carrier Dome on ESPN was a staple of my childhood. I just want to be a kid again. Purdue wins this one.

Western Kentucky (2-0, 0-0) @ Indiana (2-0, 1-0)

When/Where to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on Stadium | Line: IN -6.5 | O/U: 66.5

I don’t know about this one. I still don’t think Indiana is for real. I remember watching Western Kentucky in one of the first bowl games of winter break two years ago or something.

Rutgers (2-0, 0-0) @ Temple (1-1, 0-0)

When/Where to watch: Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPN+ | Line: RU -17 | O/U: 44.5

This is shaping up to be the worst football game this year at Lincoln Financial Field. Actually, maybe not — the Eagles play in the NFC East after all.

New Mexico State (0-3, 0-0) @ Wisconsin (1-1, 0-0)

When/Where to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: WI -37.5 | O/U: 47.5

Wisconsin lost to Washington State last week. The Badgers don’t lose back-to-back games very often. New Mexico State hasn’t won a game this year. I forecast a lot of jumping around at Camp Randall.

Penn State (2-0, 1-0) @ Auburn (2-0, 0-0)

When/Where to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS | Line: PSU -3 | O/U: 48.5

This will be the best game involving a Big Ten team this week. Auburn is always tough at home, but the Tigers only beat San Jose State by one possession last week.

Colorado (0-2, 0-0) @ Minnesota (2-0, 0-0)

When/Where to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: MN -27 | O/U: 46.5

If you can help it, do not put yourself through the torture that will be watching this game. Nobody outside of Minnesota or Colorado should put themselves through that.

Toledo (2-0, 0-0) @ Ohio State (2-0, 0-0)

When/Where to watch: Saturday at 6 p.m. on FOX | Line: OSU -31 | O/U: 61

Toledo competes for a MAC conference title almost every season. Ohio State does not care about that. This will just be another game on the Buckeyes’ way to a perfect season.

SMU (2-0, 0-0) @ Maryland (2-0, 0-0)

When/Where to watch: Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPNU | Line: MD -3.5 | O/U: 53.5

Two basketball schools walk into a football stadium … This game is the punchline of that joke. Please, for the love of all things good and pure, watch the Cy-Hawk game instead.

Nevada (2-1, 0-0) @ Iowa (1-1, 0-0)

When/Where to watch: Saturday at 6:40 p.m. on BTN | Line: NE -21.5 | O/U: 40.5

Incarnate Word scored 55 points on Nevada last week. So, Iowa might score a season-high 10 points this week.

Michigan State (2-0, 0-0) @ Washington (1-0, 0-0)

When/Where to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC | Line: WA -2 | O/U: 54

This is shaping up to be one of the best matchups of the night. Even though the Hawkeyes are playing in this time slot, I advise you all to stay on ABC.