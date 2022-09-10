Live updates | Iowa takes on Iowa State in first Cy-Hawk game in Kinnick since 2018

The Hawkeyes will battle the Cyclones at 3:05 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla walks into Kinnick Stadium during the Hawk Walk before the Cy-Hawk football game between Iowa and Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Iowa and Iowa State are set to battle in the first Cy-Hawk rivalry game at Kinnick Stadium since 2018. The Hawkeyes and Cyclones will kick off at 3:05 Saturday and the contest will air on Big Ten Network.

Iowa has won the last six editions of the Cy-Hawk game and defeated Iowa State in Ames, 27-17, in 2021.

The Cyclones beat Southeast Missouri State, 42-10, and Iowa defeated South Dakota State, 7-3, last week in each team’s respective season-opener.

Hunter Dekkers will make his second career start on Saturday after serving as Brock Purdy’s backup last year.

Dekkers played significant time in last season’s Cy-Hawk game, completing 11-16 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown. The redshirt sophomore was impressive in his first college start last week. He went 25-31 through the air and threw for 293 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.

Meanwhile, Iowa’s offense, without two scholarship wideouts and its staring running back, was underwhelming last Saturday against SDSU.

Petras threw for just 109 yards and one interception on 11-25 passing. Iowa added just 57 yards on the ground and failed to score a touchdown.

Those same wide receivers that missed Iowa’s season-opener — sophomore Keagan Johnson and senior Nico Ragaini will be out again this afternoon, though Gavin Williams may return in the offensive backfield as he will reportedly be a game-time decision.

Iowa’s defense, which scored two safeties a week ago, will be missing a key piece as well. Linebacker Jestin Jacobs sustained an injury against South Dakota State and will be sidelined this afternoon as will cornerback Jermari Harris.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates throughout the day.