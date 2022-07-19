Photos: The unveiling of the Iowa Swarm Collective

Organizers of the Iowa Swarm Collective held a press conference unveiling the name, image, and likeness group at Heights Rooftop in Iowa City on Tuesday. The collective plans to use the popularity of football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball student-athletes to raise money for local charities and non-profit organizations.

Each player from each team will have the opportunity to earn equal pay, as long as the athlete participates. Women’s basketball associate head coach Jan Jensen said the recognition of women’s basketball shows appreciation and care for women’s sports.

“That’s where we’re really grateful and proud,” Jensen said.

Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz said although this collective will help with recruiting, his concern as a coach and person is that the collective is an additional task that student-athletes will have to juggle.

“All of us have so much time and energy, and you got to be careful where you spread it,” Ferentz said.

Iowa Swarm Collective President and CEO Brad Heinrichs said this collective is a great opportunity for student-athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness.

“These kids are going to learn how to market themselves,” Heinrichs said. “That’s the education I didn’t get while I was in school.”