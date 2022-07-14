Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras reflects on Manning Passing Academy

Petras was one of about 40 college QBs invited to the camp run by the Manning family.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras looks to pass during a football game between No. 19 Iowa and Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats 17-12.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras spoke to the media for the first time this summer on Tuesday, and as one might expect, most of the questions he fielded were about the Manning Passing Academy.

Petras was one of roughly 40 college signal-callers to be invited to the camp, hosted by the Manning family from June 23-26.

The three Manning brothers, Peyton, Eli, Cooper, and their father Archie all coached participants during the long weekend.

Peyton and Eli collected four combined Super Bowl wins and countless other honors, and set numerous passing records. Archie was NFL MVP in 1978 and a two-time Pro-Bowler.

Cooper was a heavily-recruited wide receiver but an injury ended his career while he was playing for Ole Miss.

“It was great,” Petras said of the experience. “There was a lot of stuff I picked up from how to watch film better or preparation — things like that.”

Petras also recounted noticing the little things Peyton did during the camp, noting his focus and intention in everything he did.

Petras said he wasn’t coached very much on fundamentals at the Manning camp because each quarterback had different things they were working on.

On the field, Petras said, he treated the camp as an opportunity to throw the ball around with some of the best collegiate quarterbacks in the nation.

Alabama’s Bryce Young, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV, South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler, and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker all participated in the camp.

Petras was joined by fellow Big Ten QBs Sean Clifford from Penn State, Aidan O’Connell from Purdue, C.J. Stroud from Ohio State, and Connor Bazelak from Indiana.

“Being around the quarterbacks was great,” Petras said. “I met a few guys from the Big Ten, met guys across the country that go through the same stuff that I do, which was really cool.”

By “the same stuff as I do,” Petras meant the pressure and outside noise that comes from being a college quarterback on a team that expects success.

“Just knowing that everyone’s going through the same stuff, It was awesome. It was such a special, special weekend,” Petras said.

Petras said that there was a little back and forth between him and some of the other Big Ten quarterbacks, especially his roommate for the weekend: O’Connell.

O’Connell now has two of Petras’s weapons from a year ago. Former Hawkeye wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. announced his transfer to Purdue in December and fellow former Iowa wideout and return specialist Charlie Jones followed suit in June.

“There was definitely some smack talk,” Petras said.

Iowa will play against Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Nov. 5.