Kadyn Proctor commits to Iowa football

Kadyn Proctor, a 5-star football recruit out of Southeast Polk High School, committed to Iowa Thursday afternoon. The 6-foot-7 330-pound offensive tackle chose the Hawkeyes over Alabama.

Although Iowa, Alabama, and Arkansas State were the only schools he took official visits to, according to 247Sports Proctor had over 40 scholarship offers.

“First off I would like to thank God for blessing me with the life I was given and for the talents that have been bestowed upon me. Without him I would be nobody … I never thought that I would be in the this position that I am today and most know that. I am so thankful for my parents/guardians who have given me advice and shown me perspective throughout my choice,” Proctor Tweeted. “… with that being said I would like to further my football and academic career at the University of Iowa!!! I’m staying home.”

Been a long time coming, the wait is over. Hawkeye Nation you got my everything from the first day I get there. Let’s work 🙏🏾💕 I’m Home pic.twitter.com/nwYgCnSMFi — Kadyn Proctor (KP) (@KadynProctor1) June 30, 2022

Proctor is the top 2023 recruit in Iowa and the best offensive tackle in the country per 247 Sports. Proctor is the seventh-best recruit in the country.

Last year, the Hawkeyes kept 5-star recruit Xavier Nwankpa in Iowa as Nwankpa chose the Hawkeyes over Notre Dame and Ohio State. Nwankpa and Proctor were teammates at Southeast Polk.