Former Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones transfers to Purdue

Jones was the 2021 Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year and played a vital role as a wide receiver.

Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones runs the ball during a football game between No. 16 Iowa and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Corn Huskers 28-21.

Per multiple reports, former Iowa football player Charlie Jones transferred to Purdue on Friday.

During his two seasons playing in Iowa City, Jones was a special teams standout and a steady wide receiver for the Hawkeyes.

Jones reportedly entered the transfer portal on May 25.

In 2021, Jones was named Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year. He averaged 7.7 yards per punt return and 25.4 yards per kickoff return, both good for second in the conference.

In 2020, Jones did not return kickoffs but averaged a Big Ten-leading 10.5 yards per punt return.

Jones returned a punt for a touchdown in 2020 and a kickoff for a score in 2021.

After transferring to Iowa from Buffalo following the 2018 season and sitting out a year because of old NCAA transfer rules, Jones also played a large role as a Hawkeye wide receiver.

Last season, Jones reeled in 21 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns.

Jones becomes the second Iowa wideout to transfer to Purdue following Tyrone Tracy Jr. who committed to the Boilermakers in mid-December of 2021.