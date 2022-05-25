Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones enters transfer portal

Jones was the Big Ten Conference Returner of the Year in 2022. His departure from the Hawkeye football program became public Wednesday afternoon.

Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones hurdles over Illinois defensive back Christian Bobak during a football game between No. 17 Iowa and Illinois at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini, 33-23, at the last home game of the season.

Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones has entered the transfer portal, per multiple reports. The 6-foot, 188-pound sixth-year senior was named Big Ten Conference Returner of the Year at the end of the 2021 season.

Jones considered entering the 2022 NFL Draft. He announced that he was returning to Iowa on Jan. 12 because of “unfinished business.”

Jones amassed 506 punt and 635 kick return yards during his two-year career in the Black and Gold. He returned one punt and one kick for touchdowns at Iowa. Jones is one of three Hawkeyes all-time to score both punt and kick return touchdowns.

Jones caught 21 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. On the Hawkeyes’ spring practice depth chart, Jones was not listed as one of the top two options at wide receiver.

Jones has already transferred once before. He played at Buffalo from 2017-18 before moving to Iowa.

Jones transferred from Buffalo before the NCAA implemented its new one-time, no penalty rule in April 2021. He sat out the entire 2019-20 season under the old transfer legislation.

Jones has not formally announced his intent to transfer, nor has he declared where he will play in 2022.