Daily Iowan wins general excellence, 24 other awards at 2022 Iowa Newspaper Association contest
The University of Iowa’s independent student newspaper won 11 first-place awards and several others at the Iowa Newspaper Association’s 2022 Better Newspaper Contest.
April 29, 2022
The Daily Iowan received 25 awards in the Iowa Newspaper Association’s 2022 Better Newspaper Contest, including general excellence for large weekly papers.
The DI competed with weekly newspapers with a circulation over 1,551. This is the first time the DI has competed in the category after moving to printing twice weekly in 2020. Previously, the DI competed with daily newspapers with a circulation of less than 10,000.
The DI was awarded first place in general excellence, the highest award in its circulation category. In addition, DI staffers won 24 individual and group awards in the category, including 11 first-place finishes.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the talented group of journalists at the DI for their hard work in the past year,” Executive Editor Caleb McCullough said. “The staff took on the challenge of new competition and continued to meet high standards and create incredible journalism.”
McCullough and 2021 graduate Sarah Watson were editors over the period of the contest. Jason Brummond is the paper’s publisher.
Watson, now the Davenport, Scott County and Iowa politics reporter at the Quad City Times, was awarded the Iowa Newspaper Association’s Jay P. Wagner Prize for Young Journalists at the ceremony.
Newspaper’s across the state submitted around 2,500 entries for the competition, according to a press release from the Iowa Newspaper Association. The contest was judged by the Oklahoma Press Association.
The Dubuque Telegraph-Herald was named the 2022 Newspaper of the Year, the highest award given across all categories.
Among the first-place awards given to DI staff were best news story, best newspaper website, coverage of government and politics, and best ad designer. The DI swept the best video category, winning first, second, and third place. See the full list of awards below.
First Place
General Excellence
Best Feature Pages
Coverage of Government and Politics
Best Use of Graphics
Best Newspaper Website
Community Leadership – Amplify
Best Ad Designer – Heidi Owen
Best Video – Jenna Galligan and Ryan Adams
Best Slideshow – Jerod Ringwald and Ayrton Breckenridge
Best News Feature Photo – Tate Hildyard
Best News Story – Rin Swann
Second Place
Coverage of Education
Best Special Section – Editorial
Best Video – Jenna Galligan
Best Slideshow – Grace Smith
Best Podcast – On the Record
Best Sports Photo – Jerod Ringwald
Best News Feature Photo – Jeff Sigmund
Best Photo Story – Jerod Ringwald and Ayrton Breckenridge
Best Breaking News Story – Rylee Wilson
Best Personality Feature Story – Josie Fischels
Best Continuing Coverage – Staff
Third Place
Best Video – Ayrton Breckenridge, Daniel McGregor-Huyer
Best Sports Feature Story – Robert Read
Best Series – Staff
A full list of awards and judge’s comments can be found here.