Finkenauer endorsed by Iowa Federation of Labor

With six months until the primary, the Iowa Federation of Labor announced its endorsement of U.S. Senate Candidate Abby Finkenauer.

Iowa Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer is interviewed by The Daily Iowan journalists in Iowa City on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

The Iowa Federation of Labor endorsed Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate Abby Finkenauer on Thursday. The Federation also endorsed Democratic candidates running for congress in all four Iowa districts.

Finkenauer said this is an important day for the campaign, as it works to defeat Sen. Chuck Grassley in the 2022 election.

The Iowa Federation of Labor is made up of over 50,000 members representing 520 unions across the state.

“I will never forget where I come from and who I fight for and so grateful to stand side by side with these thousands of Iowans as we continue this movement to defeat Senator Grassley,” Finkenauer said in a press release.

Iowa Federation of Labor President Charlie Wishman said in the press release the federation has worked with Finkenauer since 2018, when it supported her campaign for office, and that she will be a strong voice for Iowans.

“We need a new voice fighting for our members in the Senate, and Abby Finkenauer is the candidate that can defeat Senator Grassley and deliver for working people all across Iowa,” Wishman said.

Along with endorsing Finkenauer, the Iowa Federation of Labor also endorsed federal candidates Christina Bohannan, Liz Mathis, Cindy Axne, and Ryan Melton.

“Like the hardworking members of the Iowa Federation of Labor, I know firsthand how the Iowans who bust their tails every day for their families have been left behind by Senator Grassley who has become more comfortable with special interests and the Washington elite,” Finkenauer said.