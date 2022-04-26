Iowa City schools give students living in Forest View choice to not relocate next year

As a way to support students who are relocating from Forest View mobile park, the Iowa City Community School District will allow students to remain at their current school for the upcoming school year.

A sign for the Iowa City Community School District is seen outside the district’s administration building on Tuesday, April 28.

The Iowa City Community School District is allowing students who live in the Forest View mobile park to choose to remain at their current school or transfer for the upcoming academic year.

The Iowa City City Council decision to provide relocation funds for current residents Forest View mobile home park, residents will be leaving the area for more adequate housing.

The Iowa Community School District Board of Education unanimously voted to pass the voluntary transfer forms, which Forest View residents can fill out to declare what school they will attend, at its April 26 meeting.

“We wanted to reflect the ability for those students and families to transfer schools and create an exception or transfer form to that end if they wanted to remain,” Iowa City Schools Superintendent Matt Degner said at the meeting.

The vote allows students who live in the Forest View area to remain at Mann Elementary, South East Junior High, and Iowa City City High School.

Degner said at the meeting that City of Iowa City City Manager Geoff Fruin reached out to the district notifying them about the relocation.

“They’re trying to package a lot of information for these families as cohesively as possible,” Degner said. “It’s allowed us to get it on the agenda for you tonight and then we’ll get communicated to the families at once.”