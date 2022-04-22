Iowa City, Coralville under flash flood warning

The two cities are under the warning until Friday evening alongside parts of three other Iowa counties.

Jerod Ringwald

Rain falls outside the Adler Journalism and Mass Communication Building during a flash flood warning in Iowa City on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Eleanor Hildebrandt, News Editor
April 22, 2022

Iowa City and Coralville are all under a flash flood warning until Friday evening.

Parts of Johnson, Washington, Iowa, and Keokuk Counties are under the warning issued by the National Weather Service. If residents are outside during a flash flood, the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities recommends moving to higher ground immediately and avoiding walking or driving through the water.

The warning ends at 5:15 p.m. on April 22. 

The University of Iowa Department of Public Safety tweeted at students, telling them to use extra caution when driving and to “stay weather-ready.”

In Iowa City, a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms continues until 3 p.m., including some that may produce heavy rain. Rain is also expected on Saturday night, but there is no warning of a flash flood after Friday. 

No rain is expected after Saturday.

