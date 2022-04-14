Iowa forward Kris Murray declares for NBA Draft, maintains college eligibility

Murray, who has not hired an agent, has until June 1 to remain in or remove his name from the draft.

Iowa forward Kris Murray attempts to block a shot during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The Hawkeyes deflected five shots. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions, 68-51.

Iowa men’s basketball forward Kris Murray has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft but has not hired an agent, maintaining his college eligibility, he announced via Twitter on Thursday.

Murray, who just finished his sophomore season with the Hawkeyes, said he entered the draft as an early entry with the intention of receiving feedback from NBA teams that will help him become “the best player [he] can possibly be.” The 6-foot-8, 211-pound forward has until June 1 to remain in or remove his name from the draft.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to play the game I love every day and to wear the Black and Gold,” Murray said in a release. “My focus is being able to grow as a player in every way possible. The opportunity to get feedback and experience working out for NBA teams will help me become the best player I can possibly be and take my game to the next level. I have big plans for next year and this experience will help me do that. I appreciate everyone’s support.”

Kris declared for the draft two weeks after his identical twin, Keegan Murray, declared. Keegan is a projected lottery pick, while Kris would likely be in contention to be selected in the second round of the two-round draft.

Both Murrays will have the chance to compete in front of scouts and executives at the NBA Combine, which starts on May 16.

“We fully support Kris using this opportunity to receive the feedback from NBA personnel through workouts and interviews,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said in a release. “Kris took great strides and really came into his own last season. He is going through this process with a professional approach, and we are excited to see his game grow to another level.”

RELATED: ‘A built-in best friend:’ Identical twins Keegan and Kris Murray living their Iowa basketball dream together

Former Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility after his freshman year at Iowa before inevitably returning for two more seasons.

As a sophomore, Kris Murray averaged 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game off the bench while shooting 38.7 percent from 3-point range. If he returns for his junior season, Murray will likely be in line for a starting role.

Keegan Murray (NBA Draft), Jordan Bohannon (ran out of eligibility) and Joe Toussaint, Josh Ogundele, and Austin Ash (transfer portal for all three, Toussaint has committed to West Virginia while the other two remain in the portal) have moved on from last year’s Big Ten Tournament Champion team.