Iowa City Fire Department responds to structure fire

The Iowa City Fire Department responded to a structure fire call on Sunday. No injuries were reported.

An Iowa City firetruck is seen in downtown Iowa City on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

The Iowa City Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Sunday and discovered a fire in the end unit of a two-story multi-unit condominium complex.

The fire occurred at 4462 Preston Lane in Iowa City at 7:11 p.m. Responding units arrived on the scene at 7:16 p.m., according to a press release from the city.

Firefighters noticed smoke from the top of the garage door and brought the fire under control by 7:30 p.m. Residents were in the unit at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to exit safely and no injuries were reported.

The Coralville Fire Department and Johnson County Ambulance also responded to the scene.

The Iowa City Fire Department said in the release the home sustained smoke and fire damage estimated at $40,000. The department is investigating the reason for the fire.