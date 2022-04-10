Iowa softball drops conference series to Minnesota

The Hawkeyes struggled on the mound on Sunday afternoon, allowing 10 runs between their two pitchers.

Iowa pitcher Devyn Greer pitches the ball during a softball game between Iowa and Minnesota at Pearl Field in Iowa City on Sunday, April 10, 2022. The Golden Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes, 10-2.

Iowa softball lost game three of its series against Minnesota, 10-2, on Sunday at Bob Pearl Field.

Sophomore Denali Loecker got the start on the mound in the third meeting between the Hawkeyes and the Golden Gophers. She gave up seven hits and seven runs in 3.2 innings pitched. Loecker’s record on the season moved to 9-6 after the loss.

Freshman Devyn Greer came in for relief in the fourth inning and struggled, giving up four hits and three runs.

“Defensively, we were okay, but we were struggling a little bit with our off-speed pitches with our pitching staff, but nothing glaring,” head coach Renee Gillispie told The Daily Iowan. “I mean, they’re a good hit team, and we just have to make sure we can stay in that game with our offense.”

Iowa was not up to par offensively in the defeat, only scoring 2 runs on four hits total against the Golden Gophers.

Minnesota sophomore right fielder Chloe Evans was all over the Hawkeye pitching staff, going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and a home run. Evans also racked up four RBIs to help put the Hawkeyes away.

Big Picture

After the loss to the Golden Gophers, Iowa is back at .500 with an 18-18 record on the 2022 campaign. The Hawkeyes have a 1-7 Big Ten record.

Iowa is currently in sole possession of last place in the Big Ten standings, and have yet to win a conference series in 2022.

Solid start in the circle

Minnesota freshman pitcher Emily Leavitt was essential in forcing Iowa’s bats to freeze in the series finale.

Leavitt picked up her eighth victory in 2022 in the win over the Hawkeyes, while giving up only two hits and one run in four total innings. The pitcher from California also struck out two batters.

“I think we just didn’t make the adjustments,” Gillispie said. “We saw the pitcher three times this weekend and we weren’t adjusted at the plate offensively.”

What’s Next

The Hawkeyes will face a quick turnaround as they travel to Lincoln to face Nebraska in a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Cornhuskers come into the matchup with a record of 27-9 overall in the 2022 campaign, and boast a Big Ten record of 7-0.

The first game of the doubleheader will be played on Tuesday at 4 p.m at Bowlin Stadium, with game two following at 6:30 p.m. Both games will also be aired on Big Ten Network.