Joe Biden to visit Des Moines on Tuesday

It’s the president’s first stop in Iowa since the 2020 election.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a Biden drive-in rally on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. Around 200 cars parked on the grounds and a few people gathered at the front as Biden commented on a change in the presidency and promised to address issues with public health due to the Coronavirus.

President Joe Biden will make a stop in Des Moines on Tuesday, the Des Moines Register first reported Friday.

The visit will be Biden’s first stop in Iowa since the 2020 election, when he visited Des Moines to rally Democrats in the days ahead of the election.

Biden will be discussing his economic priorities in Des Moines, the Register reported.

Donald Trump won 53 percent of the vote in the 2020 election, winning all but six Iowa counties. The latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll indicated 60 percent of Iowans disapprove of Biden’s job as president.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.