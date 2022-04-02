Former Stanford All-American Real Woods to join Iowa men’s wrestling team

The 141-pounder will join the Hawkeyes in 2022-23 with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Penn State’s Nick Lee, right, wrestles Stanford’s Real Woods at 141 pounds in the semifinals during the fourth session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Friday, March 18, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich.

Former Stanford men’s wrestler Real Woods announced he will be transferring to Iowa for the 2022-23 season via Instagram on Saturday.

Woods, a 2022 All-American at 141 pounds, finished sixth at this year’s NCAA Championships after entering the event as the No. 4 seed.

Some quick (and BIG) recruiting news … Real Woods is gonna be a Hawkeye. pic.twitter.com/2lxpOko2pV — Cody Goodwin (@codygoodwin) April 2, 2022

Woods spent four seasons at Stanford, redshirting his freshman year. He has accumulated a dual record of 64-9, won two Pac-12 individual championships, and is a two-time All-American. Woods is a three-time NCAA Championships qualifier.

Woods will likely replace Jaydin Eierman at 141 pounds in the Hawkeyes’ lineup. After transferring from Missouri, Eierman wrestled his last two years of eligibility in Iowa City. Eierman ended his college wrestling career as a four-time All-American and a four-time conference champion.

Woods will come to Iowa with two years of collegiate eligibility.