Iowa football’s Tyler Goodson gears up for 2022 NFL Draft

The former running back has participated in both the NFL Scouting Combine and Hawkeye football’s pro day this month.

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson hurdles Indiana defensive back Tiawan Mullen during a football game between No. 18 Iowa and No. 17 Indiana at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers 34-6.

Tyler Goodson has been busy since he was last seen playing football in an Iowa jersey. The 5-foot-10, 199-pound running back ran his last play as a Hawkeye in Dec. 4’s Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Iowa lost that game to Michigan, 42-3.

Goodson is now preparing for the NFL Draft. He participated in Iowa football’s pro day on Monday and the NFL Scouting Combine March 1-7. At both events, Goodson participated in several drills and interviews to showcase his on and off-field ability to NFL scouts.

“It’s been long, fun, and stressful, at times,” Goodson said at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City on Monday. “It’s really long. Like I’ve said, not everybody has the opportunity to be in this position, so it’s definitely a blessing. I’ve been trying to have as much fun as I can.

“I’m honestly ready to get it over with though,” Goodson added. “I’m anxious to see where I go, but it’s been fun.”

Before the NFL Combine, Goodson was in Frisco, Texas, training with Exos — a company that specializes in sport performance.

Goodson said he worked with Exos for two months in preparation for the NFL Combine. He opted out of Iowa football’s New Year’s Day Citrus Bowl matchup with Kentucky on Dec. 10.

“I wanted to play with my guys,” Goodson said. “I battled with them for three years. Those guys, like, I love them. I’ll go to war for them anytime. It was just a business decision to me, whether I wanted to take the risk out there to get hurt and then not be able to participate in the combine or maybe even, depending on the injury, here at pro day. It was definitely just a business decision.”

According to NFL.com, Goodson’s prospect grade is 5.52, which means he’s projected to be a practice squad player or benchwarmer.

The site’s evaluator, Lance Zierlein, wrote that Goodson dances excessively at the line of scrimmage, is unable to muster enough force to drive through contact, is an indecisive multi-stepper on inside zone runs, has average vision and doesn’t trust the run track, doesn’t set tacklers into blocks effectively enough, and does not get much separation getting out of pattern breaks.

“[Goodson is a] runner with average size, athleticism, and below-average toughness to add yardage beyond what his offensive line creates for him,” Zierlein wrote. “Goodson played in Iowa’s zone-heavy run scheme but lacks elements like vision and decisiveness, which are usually associated with successful zone runners on the pro level. He rarely runs with authority or a willingness to create for himself through contact and doesn’t appear to have explosive top-end speed to lean on. There aren’t traits or positional skills that stand out enough to warrant more than a late-round glance.”

Goodson’s Next Gen Stats Grade on NFL.com is 63. The Next Gen Stats scores span from 50 to 100. Those in the 50-65 range are considered “below average” prospects. “Good” and “elite” prospects’ grades range from 75-100.

Goodson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds at the NFL Combine. The time was the seventh-fastest any running back posted at the event. About 30 RBs participate in this year’s NFL Combine.

“TGood” also posted a 36.5-inch vertical leap. He did not participate in bench press, three-cone, 20-yard shuttle, or 60-yard shuttle drills.

“I do think people focus on the [40-yard dash] a little too much,” Goodson said. “The game of football is not just a straight line. It’s all about how fast you can move in tight spaces. It’s good to see that you have the breakaway speed, but then again, you’re never just going to run in a straight line.”

Zierlein did note that one of Goodson’s strengths is his shiftiness and the way his feet glide. Zierlein also wrote that Goodson has adequate acceleration to the corner, foot quickness to escape out the side door, an open-field spin that allows him to disappear from tacklers, and an ability to run routes out of the backfield and split out.

Goodson said his elevator pitches to the NFL teams he’s interviewed with have often included his pass-catching ability, among other things.

“I’m a complete back,” Goodson said. “I can play every down, especially coming out of the backfield to catch the ball. That’s really been my pitch. It’s as simple as that. Nowadays, it just seems like running backs last longer in the league if they can catch the ball. I do pride myself on catching the ball, so I think it’ll be a good factor for me on the next level.”

Draftwire.com’s Jason Infante projects that Goodson will be drafted in the fourth or fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, which will be held April 29-May 1.

Goodson said he’ll be watching this year’s NFL Draft with his family in Georgia.

“Now, it’s really all about meeting with teams,” Goodson said. “Teams like to do private workouts. If a team reaches out to me for a private workout, I’ll be open to it if that’s what they want to see. But, right now, it’s all about meetings — making sure my mental is straight and I’m prepared for those meetings. Then, I’ll be back home in Atlanta. I’ll be training there and just staying home for the draft with the family and enjoying that.”